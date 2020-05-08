‘Yellowstone’ Season 3 New Full Trailer and Photos

Paramount Network’s critically acclaimed drama Yellowstone returns for a third season on Father’s Day, Sunday, June 21, 2020. Seasons one and two ranked in the top spot among all summer dramas and based on the third season’s full trailer, it appears the story of the Dutton family will once again be mandatory summer viewing.

Oscar and Emmy winner Kevin Costner returns to lead the cast as John Dutton. Luke Grimes plays Kayce, Kelly Reilly is Beth, Wes Bentley is Jamie, and Cole Hauser plays Rip Wheeler. The season three cast also includes Kelsey Asbille as Monica, Jefferson White as Jimmy, Gil Birmingham as Thomas Rainwater, Forrie Smith as Lloyd, Denim Richards as Colby, and Brecken Merrill as Tate.

The upcoming season finds Josh Holloway (Colony, Lost) joining the large ensemble cast as Roarke Morris, “a hedge fund manager with ambitious plans in Montana concerning the Dutton family.”

The Plot:

“Yellowstone chronicles the Dutton family, led by John Dutton, who controls the largest contiguous cattle ranch in the United States. Amid shifting alliances, unsolved murders, open wounds, and hard-earned respect – the ranch is in constant conflict with those it borders – an expanding town, an Indian reservation, and America’s first national park.”







