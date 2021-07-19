‘Snake Eyes’ Final Trailer Focuses on Building Bonds

The final trailer for Paramount Pictures’ Snake Eyes arrives and it’s a great time to remind everyone (after watching the trailer, of course) to check out Andrew Koji in Cinemax and HBO Max’s Warrior. Koji’s prominently featured as Storm Shadow in the final Snake Eyes trailer alongside Henry Golding in the title role.

The cast also includes Úrsula Corberó as Baroness, Samara Weaving as Scarlett, Haruka Abe as Akiko, Takehiro Hira as Kenta, Peter Mensah as Blind Master, and Iko Uwais as Hard Master. Robert Schwentke (Insurgent, RED) directs from a screenplay by Evan Spiliotopoulos, Anna Waterhouse, and Joe Shrapnel (story by Spiliotopoulos).

The Plot:

Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins stars Henry Golding as Snake Eyes, a tenacious loner who is welcomed into an ancient Japanese clan called the Arashikage after saving the life of their heir apparent. Upon arrival in Japan, the Arashikage teach Snake Eyes the ways of the ninja warrior while also providing something he’s been longing for: a home. But, when secrets from his past are revealed, Snake Eyes’ honor and allegiance will be tested – even if that means losing the trust of those closest to him.