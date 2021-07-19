‘Brand New Cherry Flavor’ Gets an August Premiere and Teaser Trailer

Netflix has set an August 13, 2021 premiere date for the twisted limited series, Brand New Cherry Flavor. The just-released teaser trailer finds two-time Oscar nominee Catherine Keener (Being John Malkovich, Capote) cuddling kittens and promising to avenge the wrongs suffered by Rosa Salazar (B Positive, Undone).

The cast of the eight-episode horror drama also includes Eric Lange (Perry Mason), Jeff Ward (Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.), and Manny Jacinto (The Good Place). Nick Antosca (The Act, Channel Zero) and Lenore Zion (Billions, Channel Zero) are the writers, showrunners, and executive producers.

The Plot, Courtesy of Netflix:

Lisa N. Nova (Salazar) comes to LA dead set on directing her first movie. But when she trusts the wrong person and gets stabbed in the back, everything goes sideways and a dream project turns into a nightmare. This particular nightmare has zombies, hit men, supernatural kittens, and a mysterious tattoo artist who likes to put curses on people. And Lisa’s going to have to figure out some secrets from her own past in order to get out alive.