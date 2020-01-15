Stargirl Trailer and Photos from Disney+’s Upcoming Coming-of-Age Film

Disney+’s upcoming film adaptation of Stargirl just debuted a new trailer along with five first-look photos. Not to be confused with Stargirl The CW series, this Stargirl‘s based on the bestselling novel by Jerry Spinelli and stars singer/songer Grace VanderWaal in her movie debut.

The cast of the coming-of-age story also includes Graham Verchere, Karan Brar, Maximiliano Hernandez, Darby Stanchfield and Giancarlo Esposito.

Julie Hart directed and co-wrote the screenplay with Kristin Hahn and Jordan Horowitz. Ellen Goldsmith-Vein, Lee Stollman, and Kristin Hahn produced, with Jordan Horowitz, Jim Powers, Jerry Spinelli, Eddie Gamarra, Catherine Hardwicke, and Jonathan Levin executive produced.

Stargirl will premiere on Disney+ on March 13, 2020.

The Plot:

“Stargirl from Disney+ is a tender and offbeat coming-of-age story based on the critically-acclaimed, New York Times’ best-selling young adult novel about an unassuming high schooler who finds himself inexplicably drawn to the free-spirited new girl, whose unconventional ways change how they see themselves…and their world.

Leo Borlock (Graham Verchere) is an average student at Mica High School. He gets decent grades, is a member of the school’s marching band and has always been content flying under the radar. But all that changes when he meets Stargirl Caraway (Grace VanderWaal), a confident and colorful new student with a penchant for the ukulele, who stands out in a crowd. She is kind, finds magic in the mundane and touches the lives of others with the simplest of gestures. Her eccentricities and infectious personality charm Leo and the student body, and she quickly goes from being ignored and ridiculed to accepted and praised, then back again, sending Leo on a rollercoaster ride of emotions.”

