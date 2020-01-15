Survivor Returning Castaways Announced for Season 40, “Winners at War”

CBS is following up a controversial season 39 with a special “Winners at War” 40th season of Survivor. Jeff Probst, of course, returns to host the new season which will feature past winners battling it out for a $2 million grand prize – the largest prize in reality show history.

As CBS describes it, season 40 “unites the most memorable, heroic and celebrated champions from the past two decades in the biggest battle in the show’s history, as the series’ best strategists of all time fight to earn the title of Sole Survivor again.”

The upcoming season will premiere on Wednesday, February 12, with a special two-hour episode. Prior to the 40th season’s launch, CBS will air the one-hour retrospective special, Survivor at 40: Greatest Moments and Players, on Wednesday, February 5 at 8pm ET/PT. The retrospective will feature the most memorable players and some of the greatest moments from the past 39 seasons.

“To celebrate and honor this momentous 20-year milestone, we created the biggest battle in Survivor history!” stated executive producer and host Jeff Probst. “For the first time ever, 20 winners, who have masterfully proven they can outwit, outplay and outlast in this game, will face off to determine who is the greatest player of all time!”

CBS released special competition details for season 40:

“These returning masterminds will compete in epic challenges, face the return of Edge of Extinction, which gives voted-out players a second shot to win, and tackle a brand new layer of the game with the introduction of fire tokens. Fire tokens will serve as currency on the island and add more complexity to the already intense battle. The new twist allows players to use the tokens to buy advantages to help players stay in the game or get themselves back in the game.”







Survivor Season 40 Competitors:

Adam Klein (28)

Winner of “Millennials vs. Gen-X” (2016)

Hometown: Burlingame, CA

Current Residence: Los Angeles

Occupation: Keynote Speaker and Host Amber Mariano (40)

Winner of “All-Stars” (2004)

Hometown: Beaver, PA

Current Residence: Pensacola, FL

Occupation: Director of Marketing and Communications Ben Driebergen (36)

Winner of “Heroes vs. Healers vs. Hustlers” (2017)

Hometown: Boise, ID

Current Residence: Boise, ID

Occupation: Real estate/stay at home dad Danni Boatwright (43)

Winner of “Guatemala” (2005)

Hometown: Tonganoxie, KS

Current Residence: Shawnee, KS

Occupation: Owner of Sideline Chic Denise Stapley (48)

Winner of “Philippines” (2012)

Hometown: Marion, Iowa

Current Residence: Marion, Iowa

Occupation: LMHC, & AASECT Certified Sex Therapist Ethan Zohn (45)

Winner of “Africa” (2001)

Hometown: Lexington, MA

Current Residence: Hillsborough, NH

Occupation: Social Entrepreneur and Keynote Speaker Jeremy Collins (41)

Winner of “Second Chance” (2015)

Hometown: Cambridge, MA

Current Residence: Foxboro, MA

Occupation: Firefighter Kim Spradlin-Wolfe (36)

Winner of “One World” (2012)

Hometown: San Antonio, Texas

Current Residence: San Antonio, Texas

Occupation: Interior Designer Michele Fitzgerald (29)

Winner of “Kaôh Rōng” (2016)

Hometown: Freehold, NJ

Current Residence: Hoboken, NJ

Occupation: Business Development Manager Natalie Anderson (33)

Winner of “San Juan del Sur” (2014)

Hometown: Colombo, Sri Lanka

Current Residence: Edgewater, NJ

Occupation: CrossFit Trainer Nick Wilson (28)

Winner of “David vs. Goliath” (2018)

Hometown: Williamsburg, KY

Current Residence: Williamsburg, KY

Occupation: Attorney Parvati Shallow (36)

Winner of “Fans vs. Favorites” (2008)

Hometown: Atlanta

Current Residence: Los Angeles

Occupation: Yoga teacher, Life Coach, and Speaker Rob Mariano (43)

Winner of “Redemption Island” (2011)

Hometown: Boston, MA

Current Residence: Pensacola, FL

Occupation: Construction Sandra Diaz-Twine (44)

Winner of “Pearl Islands” (2003) & “Heroes vs. Villains” (2010)

Hometown: Stamford, CT

Current Residence: Riverview. FL

Occupation: Case Manager at a Law Firm Sarah Lacina (34)

Winner of “Game Changers” (2017)

Hometown: Muscatine, Iowa

Current Residence: Cedar Rapids, Iowa

Occupation: Police Officer Sophie Georgina Clarke (29)

Winner of “South Pacific” (2011)

Hometown: Willsboro, NY

Current Residence: Santa Monica, CA

Occupation: Healthcare Consultant Anthony “Tony” Vlachos (45)

Winner of “Cagayan” (2014)

Hometown: Jersey City, NJ

Current Residence: Allendale, NJ

Occupation: Police Officer Tyson Apostol (39)

Winner of “Blood vs. Water” (2013)

Hometown: Lindon, Utah

Current Residence: Mesa, AZ

Occupation: Son, husband, father, friend. Wendell Holland (35)

Winner of “Ghost Island” (2018)

Hometown: Philadelphia

Current Residence: Philadelphia

Occupation: Furniture Designer Yul Kwon (44)

Winner of “Cook Islands” (2006)

Hometown: Concord, CA

Current Residence: Los Altos, CA

Occupation: Product Management









