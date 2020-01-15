Survivor Returning Castaways Announced for Season 40, “Winners at War”

CBS is following up a controversial season 39 with a special “Winners at War” 40th season of Survivor. Jeff Probst, of course, returns to host the new season which will feature past winners battling it out for a $2 million grand prize – the largest prize in reality show history.
As CBS describes it, season 40 “unites the most memorable, heroic and celebrated champions from the past two decades in the biggest battle in the show’s history, as the series’ best strategists of all time fight to earn the title of Sole Survivor again.”
The upcoming season will premiere on Wednesday, February 12, with a special two-hour episode. Prior to the 40th season’s launch, CBS will air the one-hour retrospective special, Survivor at 40: Greatest Moments and Players, on Wednesday, February 5 at 8pm ET/PT. The retrospective will feature the most memorable players and some of the greatest moments from the past 39 seasons.
“To celebrate and honor this momentous 20-year milestone, we created the biggest battle in Survivor history!” stated executive producer and host Jeff Probst. “For the first time ever, 20 winners, who have masterfully proven they can outwit, outplay and outlast in this game, will face off to determine who is the greatest player of all time!”
CBS released special competition details for season 40:
“These returning masterminds will compete in epic challenges, face the return of Edge of Extinction, which gives voted-out players a second shot to win, and tackle a brand new layer of the game with the introduction of fire tokens. Fire tokens will serve as currency on the island and add more complexity to the already intense battle. The new twist allows players to use the tokens to buy advantages to help players stay in the game or get themselves back in the game.”
Survivor Season 40 Competitors:
Adam Klein (28)
Winner of “Millennials vs. Gen-X” (2016)
Hometown: Burlingame, CA
Current Residence: Los Angeles
Occupation: Keynote Speaker and Host
Amber Mariano (40)
Winner of “All-Stars” (2004)
Hometown: Beaver, PA
Current Residence: Pensacola, FL
Occupation: Director of Marketing and Communications
Ben Driebergen (36)
Winner of “Heroes vs. Healers vs. Hustlers” (2017)
Hometown: Boise, ID
Current Residence: Boise, ID
Occupation: Real estate/stay at home dad
Danni Boatwright (43)
Winner of “Guatemala” (2005)
Hometown: Tonganoxie, KS
Current Residence: Shawnee, KS
Occupation: Owner of Sideline Chic
Denise Stapley (48)
Winner of “Philippines” (2012)
Hometown: Marion, Iowa
Current Residence: Marion, Iowa
Occupation: LMHC, & AASECT Certified Sex Therapist
Ethan Zohn (45)
Winner of “Africa” (2001)
Hometown: Lexington, MA
Current Residence: Hillsborough, NH
Occupation: Social Entrepreneur and Keynote Speaker
Jeremy Collins (41)
Winner of “Second Chance” (2015)
Hometown: Cambridge, MA
Current Residence: Foxboro, MA
Occupation: Firefighter
Kim Spradlin-Wolfe (36)
Winner of “One World” (2012)
Hometown: San Antonio, Texas
Current Residence: San Antonio, Texas
Occupation: Interior Designer
Michele Fitzgerald (29)
Winner of “Kaôh Rōng” (2016)
Hometown: Freehold, NJ
Current Residence: Hoboken, NJ
Occupation: Business Development Manager
Natalie Anderson (33)
Winner of “San Juan del Sur” (2014)
Hometown: Colombo, Sri Lanka
Current Residence: Edgewater, NJ
Occupation: CrossFit Trainer
Nick Wilson (28)
Winner of “David vs. Goliath” (2018)
Hometown: Williamsburg, KY
Current Residence: Williamsburg, KY
Occupation: Attorney
Parvati Shallow (36)
Winner of “Fans vs. Favorites” (2008)
Hometown: Atlanta
Current Residence: Los Angeles
Occupation: Yoga teacher, Life Coach, and Speaker
Rob Mariano (43)
Winner of “Redemption Island” (2011)
Hometown: Boston, MA
Current Residence: Pensacola, FL
Occupation: Construction
Sandra Diaz-Twine (44)
Winner of “Pearl Islands” (2003) & “Heroes vs. Villains” (2010)
Hometown: Stamford, CT
Current Residence: Riverview. FL
Occupation: Case Manager at a Law Firm
Sarah Lacina (34)
Winner of “Game Changers” (2017)
Hometown: Muscatine, Iowa
Current Residence: Cedar Rapids, Iowa
Occupation: Police Officer
Sophie Georgina Clarke (29)
Winner of “South Pacific” (2011)
Hometown: Willsboro, NY
Current Residence: Santa Monica, CA
Occupation: Healthcare Consultant
Anthony “Tony” Vlachos (45)
Winner of “Cagayan” (2014)
Hometown: Jersey City, NJ
Current Residence: Allendale, NJ
Occupation: Police Officer
Tyson Apostol (39)
Winner of “Blood vs. Water” (2013)
Hometown: Lindon, Utah
Current Residence: Mesa, AZ
Occupation: Son, husband, father, friend.
Wendell Holland (35)
Winner of “Ghost Island” (2018)
Hometown: Philadelphia
Current Residence: Philadelphia
Occupation: Furniture Designer
Yul Kwon (44)
Winner of “Cook Islands” (2006)
Hometown: Concord, CA
Current Residence: Los Altos, CA
Occupation: Product Management