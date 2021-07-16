‘Stuntman’ Trailer: Eddie Braun Risks His Life to Honor His Hero

In the trailer for the documentary Stuntman, stunt performer Eddie Braun explains that while he’s the face we never see, we’ve seen his work hundreds of times in films and on television. The veteran stuntman has always looked up to Evel Knievel and although Braun’s at the end of his career, he couldn’t pass up the opportunity to attempt Knievel’s incredibly dangerous Snake River Canyon rocket jump.

Evel Knievel’s son Kelly Knievel serves as an executive producer on the Disney+ documentary which provides a behind-the-scenes look at Eddie Braun’s career and his attempt at finishing the 1974 stunt that nearly took Evel Knievel’s life. Seven Bucks Productions’ Dwayne Johnson, Dany Garcia, Hiram Garcia, and Brian Gewirtz also serve as executive producers.

Driven Pictures’ Steven Golebiowski, Eddie Braun, and Kurt Mattila produced, with Mattila directing and editing.

Stuntman premieres on Disney+ on Friday, July 23, 2021.

Stuntman Description, Courtesy of Disney+:

It follows professional Hollywood Stuntman Eddie Braun as he prepares and attempts the most dangerous stunt of his career. Contemplating retirement and having survived over three decades of hellacious car crashes, explosions, high falls, and death-defying leaps, Eddie Braun decides to finish out his career by recreating the infamous Snake River Canyon rocket jump, an audacious televised event that almost killed the man who inspired Eddie to become a professional stuntman: Evel Knievel. Eddie teams up with Scott Truax, the son of the NASA rocket scientist who built Evel’s original doomed rocket and together they hope to clear the canyon along with the Truax family name.

With new music from rock icon Slash (featuring Myles Kennedy and the Conspirators) and a mesmerizing score by Jeremy Zuckerman (Avatar: The Last Airbender), Stuntman straddles the line between documentary and non-fiction action film, offering a rare look into the entertainment industry’s most dangerous and anonymous profession through the eyes of one of its renowned veterans as he risks his life for some of the biggest action stars in the world.







