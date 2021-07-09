‘Sweet Girl’ Trailer: Jason Momoa Takes on Big Pharma

Jason Momoa fights for his family against big pharma in the just-released trailer for Sweet Girl. The Netflix film stars Momoa as a husband and father willing to go to extreme lengths to bring a major pharmaceutical company to justice.

In addition to Jason Momoa (Zack Snyder’s Justice League), the cast includes Isabela Merced (Dora and the Lost City of Gold), Manuel Garcia-Rulfo (Goliath), Adria Arjona (Good Omens), Raza Jaffrey (Lost in Space), and Justin Bartha (The Good Fight). Lex Scott Davis (Rebel), Michael Raymond-James (Big Sky), and Amy Brenneman (Tell Me Your Secrets) also star.

Brian Andrew Mendoza directed from a screenplay by Gregg Hurwitz and Philip Eisner. Mendoza, Momoa, Jeff Fierson, and Brad Peyton serve as producers.

Netflix has set an August 20, 2021 premiere date.

The Sweet Girl Plot, Courtesy of Netflix:

Devoted family man Ray Cooper, vows justice against the pharmaceutical company responsible for pulling a potentially life-saving drug from the market just before his wife (Arjona) dies from cancer. But when his search for the truth leads to a deadly encounter that puts Ray and his daughter Rachel (Merced) in harm’s way, Ray’s mission turns into a quest for vengeance in order to protect the only family he has left.