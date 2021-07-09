The Space Jam sequel, Space Jam: A New Legacy, launches in theaters on July 16, 2021 and today Republic/Universal Music Canada dropped the film’s soundtrack in support of its upcoming release. The official soundtrack album features 16 tracks from artists including John Legend, Jonas Brothers, Anthony Ramos (currently on screen in the musical In the Heights), and 24kGoldn.

Collaborations include Lil Baby & Kirk Franklin, Chance the Rapper with John Legend & Symba, and Saweetie with Salt-N-Pepa & Kash Doll. Additional track contributors include Lil Uzi Vert, SAINt Jhn, Lil Tecca & Aminé, BROCKHAMPTON, Big Freedia, and Joyner Lucas.

The soundtrack’s lead single – “We Win (Space Jam: A New Legacy”) – from Lil Baby and Kirk Franklin hit the #1 spot on Billboard’s Hot Gospel Songs chart. Lil Baby and Kirk Franklin opened the BET Awards with a performance of the song backed by a full choir. Lil Uzi Vert’s “Pump Up the Jam” and Cordae & Duckwrth’s “Settle the Score” were featured in the film’s final trailer.

Space Jam: A New Legacy Official Soundtrack List:

Lil Baby & Kirk Franklin – We Win (Space Jam: A New Legacy)

24kGoldn – Control the World feat. Lil Wayne

Chance the Rapper – See Me Fly feat. John Legend & Symba

Saweetie – Hoops feat. Salt-N-Pepa & Kash Doll

Lil Uzi Vert – Pump Up the Jam

SAINt JHN – Just for Me feat. SZA

John Legend – Crowd Go Crazy

Jonas Brothers – Mercy

Lil Tecca & Aminé – Gametime

Dame D.O.L.L.A., G-Eazy, P-Lo & White Dave – About That Time

BROCKHAMPTON – MVP

Cordae & DUCKWRTH – Settle the Score

Big Freedia – Goin’ Looney

Joyner Lucas – Shoot My Shot

Leon Bridges – My Guy

Anthony Ramos – The Best

Space Jam: A New Legacy stars LeBron James, Don Cheadle, Khris Davis, Sonequa Martin-Green, and Cedric Joe. Malcolm D. Lee (Girls Trip) directs and Juel Taylor, Tony Rettenmaier, Keenan Coogler, Terence Nance, Jesse Gordon, and Celeste Ballard wrote the screenplay.

The Space Jam: A New Legacy Plot, Courtesy of Warner Bros Pictures:

“This transformational journey is a manic mashup of two worlds that reveals just how far some parents will go to connect with their kids. When LeBron and his young son Dom are trapped in a digital space by a rogue A.I., LeBron must get them home safe by leading Bugs, Lola Bunny, and the whole gang of notoriously undisciplined Looney Tunes to victory over the A.I.’s digitized champions on the court: a powered-up roster of professional basketball stars as you’ve never seen them before.

It’s Tunes versus Goons in the highest-stakes challenge of his life, that will redefine LeBron’s bond with his son and shine a light on the power of being yourself. The ready-for-action Tunes destroy convention, supercharge their unique talents and surprise even “King” James by playing the game their own way.”







