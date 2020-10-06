‘The 355’ – New Trailer for the Female-Driven International Spy Thriller

An elite team of international spies unite to save the world in The 355, directed by Simon Kinberg (Dark Phoenix). The new trailer opens with Jessica Chastain, playing a CIA agent, explaining that enemies now lurk behind their keyboards, making them basically invisible and difficult to detect. It’ll take a multi-national group of spies working together to combat these new cyber terrorists.

In addition to two-time Oscar nominee Jessica Chastain (The Help, Zero Dark Thirty), the cast includes SAG Award winner Diane Kruger (Inglourious Basterds), Oscar winner Lupita Nyong’o (12 Years a Slave), Oscar winner Penelope Cruz (Vicky Cristina Barcelona), and Bingbing Fan (X-Men: Days of Future Past). Edgar Ramirez (American Crime Story) and Sebastian Stan (Avengers: Endgame) also star.

Director Simon Kinberg co-wrote the screenplay with Theresa Rebeck and produces. Jessica Chastain and Kelly Carmichael also produce, and Richard Hewitt served as an executive producer.

Universal Pictures is targeting a January 15, 2021 theatrical release.

The Plot:

Five rival agents. One elite team. We are The 355.

A dream team of formidable female stars come together in a hard-driving original approach to the globe-trotting espionage genre in The 355.

When a top-secret weapon falls into mercenary hands, wild card CIA agent Mason “Mace” Brown (Chastain) will need to join forces with rival badass German agent Marie (Kruger), former MI6 ally and cutting-edge computer specialist Khadijah (Nyong’o), and skilled Colombian psychologist Graciela (Cruz) on a lethal, breakneck mission to retrieve it, while also staying one-step ahead of a mysterious woman, Lin Mi Sheng (Fan), who is tracking their every move.

As the action rockets around the globe from the cafes of Paris to the markets of Morocco to the wealth and glamour of Shanghai, the quartet of women will forge a tenuous loyalty that could protect the world—or get them killed.







