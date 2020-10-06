New York Comic Con’s keeping it safe this year and, like every other large convention, has opted for a virtual version of their normally jam-packed event. NYCC’s “Metaverse” will be held online and occupies the dates that had been reserved for the in-person convention. The “Metaverse” panels will be accessible for free via NYCC’s YouTube channel and FindTheMetaverse.com beginning on Thursday, October 8th. The event wraps up on Sunday, October 11th.

FX is hosting multiple “Metaverse” panels including a special trivia challenge featuring the cast of Archer. Hulu will be showing off their lineup of new and just-released series including Monsterland and Helstrom, while Amazon will be promoting The Boys, Truth Seekers, and Utopia with panels. The online version of the New York City Comic Con is also scheduled to feature Star Trek, Doctor Who, The Good Doctor, The Stand limited series, American Gods, A Discovery of Witches, The Walking Dead franchise panels, and much more.

Lost showrunners will answer questions about that sci-fi series, Smallville‘s cast reunites, and 60 years of Flintstones fun is celebrated with a look back at the classic animated series.

Here’s a look at the television panels complete with times and expected cast appearances, courtesy of NYCC’s “Metaverse.”

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 8, 2020

12pm ET – Star Trek Universe | Exclusive Conversations with Casts of Star Trek: Lower Decks & Star Trek: Discovery + Surprise Guests

The beloved panel returns to New York Comic-Con with a special virtual edition, featuring exclusive back-to-back conversations with casts and producers from the Star Trek Universe on CBS All Access, alongside a few special surprise guests.

Join the creator of Star Trek: Lower Decks, Mike McMahan, and series voice cast for a special edition of CBS All Access’ official Star Trek after-show, The Ready Room, as they dive into the season one finale with host Wil Wheaton. Voice cast appearing include Tawny Newsome, Jack Quaid, Eugene Cordero, Noël Wells, Dawnn Lewis, Jerry O’Connell, Fred Tatasciore, and Gillian Vigman.

Be the first to learn the latest about Star Trek: Discovery before season three premieres on Thursday, October 15, exclusively on CBS All Access. Join series stars Sonequa Martin-Green, Doug Jones, Anthony Rapp, Mary Wiseman, and Wilson Cruz; new cast members David Ajala, Blu del Barrio and Ian Alexander; and series co-showrunners and executive producers Alex Kurtzman and Michelle Paradise, for an exclusive conversation on what’s in store for the U.S.S. Discovery crew.

1:40pm ET – Doctor Who Spotlight | BBC America

BBC America, in partnership with HBO Max, is excited to bring together a new spotlight on Doctor Who and the series’ return to New York Comic Con with the Doctor herself, Jodie Whittaker, companion Yaz, played by Mandip Gill, and Graham O’Brien, played by Bradley Walsh. Together with moderator Melanie McFarland, TV Critic for Salon.com, they will look back at their epic past two series in the TARDIS, which have been packed with shocking twists, turns and surprises and discuss their favorite moments to date.

1:45pm ET – X-Men | The Art and Making of the Animated Series

Meet the creative team behind one of the most celebrated, revolutionary animated TV shows of all time as they discuss their new book, X-Men: The Art and Making of the Animated Series, by Eric Lewald (series showrunner) and Julia Lewald (series writer). The Lewalds are joined by other celebrated creators who helped make X-Men: The Animated Series, including Larry Houston (series producer/director), Rick Hoberg (series artist), Stephanie Graziano (production), and Sven Larsen (VP, Licensed Publishing for Marvel). Panelists will discuss what it’s like to develop, pitch, design, write, draw, direct, and produce a hit animated series, while showcasing never-before-seen production and promotional materials from the art book.

2:15pm ET – Amazon Prime Video Presents – Truth Seekers

Join executive producer and series star Nick Frost (Hot Fuzz), along with co-stars Samson Kayo, Emma D’Arcy, Susan Wokoma, and Malcolm McDowell, as they discuss the making of this hilarious eight-episode supernatural horror-comedy series about a team of part-time paranormal investigators, who team up to uncover and film ghost sightings across the UK, sharing their adventures on an online channel for all to see.

3:05pm ET – Amazon Prime Video Presents – Utopia

A twisted, eight-episode thriller about a group of young comic fans who discover the conspiracy in a graphic novel is real, and embark on a high-stakes adventure to save humanity from the end of the world. Join writer and executive producer Gillian Flynn (Gone Girl) and series stars John Cusack, Rainn Wilson, Sasha Lane, Ashleigh LaThrop, Dan Byrd, Desmin Borges, and Cory Michael Smith for a Q&A moderated by Variety’s Danielle Turchiano.

3:55pm ET – IMDb TV Presents – Alex Rider

Join author and executive producer Anthony Horowitz and series star Otto Farrant for a Q&A discussion as they preview this coming of age spy-thriller series, based on the best-selling, global phenomenon book franchise, prior to its November 13th premiere on IMDb TV, Amazon’s free streaming service. The series follows a London based teenager named Alex Rider, who has unknowingly been trained since childhood for the dangerous world of espionage, and now finds himself reluctantly working undercover to investigate his uncle’s death in a remote boarding school called Point Blanc.

4:15pm ET – Amazon Prime Video Presents -The Boys

Join The Boys’ cast and showrunner as they answer fans’ burning questions and tease what’s to come in advance of the shocking finale of the critically-acclaimed second season. Based on The New York Times best-selling comic by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson, The Boys is a fun and irreverent take on what happens when superheroes – who are as popular as celebrities – abuse their superpowers rather than use them for good.

The even more intense and insane Season Two, exclusively on Amazon Prime Video, finds The Boys on the run from the law, hunted by the Supes, and trying to regroup and fight back against Vought.

4:50pm ET – Amazon Prime Video Presents – Invincible

Join creator and executive producer Robert Kirkman (The Walking Dead) live as he teases what fans can anticipate from this upcoming adult animated series, based on his iconic comic book by the same name, which revolves around 17-year old Mark Grayson, who’s just like every other guy his age – except his father is the most powerful superhero on the planet, Omni-Man.

6:20pm ET – TNT’s Snowpiercer Season 2 First Look

Snowpiercer stars Jennifer Connelly, Daveed Diggs, Sean Bean, Rowan Blanchard, and showrunner Graeme Manson reveal exclusive details and a sneak peek at Season 2.

7:15pm ET – Hulu’s Woke | In Conversation with Cast and Executive Producers of Timely New Show

Join the Cast and Executive Producers from the hit Hulu & Sony Pictures Television series Woke for an in-depth discussion about the show and why it is so relevant for today’s times.

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 9, 2020

12:40pm ET – The Stand | Exclusive Q&A with Cast + Inside Look

Inspired by Stephen King’s iconic post-apocalyptic novel of the same name, the much-anticipated limited event series begs the question, “where will you stand?” in the ultimate fight between good and evil. Join series stars Whoopi Goldberg, James Marsden, Greg Kinnear, Amber Heard, Jovan Adepo, Odessa Young, and Owen Teague alongside showrunner Benjamin Cavell and executive producer Taylor Elmore, as they discuss bringing this epic story to life and what fans can expect when the series premieres Thursday, December 17, exclusively on CBS All Access.

1:15pm ET – The Watch – A First Look At BBC America’s Newest Series

Dive into the thrilling fantasy world of BBC AMERICA’s newest series The Watch, featuring a discussion with cast and executive producers, special guests and a first look at the series. The Watch follows an unlikely group of misfits, The City Watch, who are forced to find the guts to save the world, surprising even themselves in the process.

The comedic yet thrilling series pits trolls, werewolves, wizards and other improbable heroes against an evil plot to resurrect a great dragon which would lead to the destruction of life as they know it. Moderator – actress Yvette Nicole Brown (Community) – joins panelists and series stars Richard Dormer, Lara Rossi, Adam Hugill, Jo Eaton-Kent, and Marama Corlett, along with executive producers Simon Allen and Richard Stokes.

1:30pm ET – Batman Beyond Cast Swings Into the Metaverse

Two bat-men and the amazing woman who brought them together! Join Will Friedle, Kevin Conroy, and Andrea Romano as they look back on 20+ years since Terry McGinnis put on the cowl.

1:50pm ET – The Ghost and Molly McGee

Be the first to venture into the fantastical world of the new animated series The Ghost and Molly McGee before it launches on Disney Channel. Meet the cast: Ashly Burch, Dana Snyder, along with Creator and Executive Producers Bill Motz, Bob Roth and Executive Producer Steve Loter as they discuss their influences for the show and reveal an exclusive sneak-peek months before it airs! You cannot miss this spooky, magical adventure!

2:40pm ET – In the Writers’ Room of Jurassic World – Camp Cretaceous

Join executive producers Colin Trevorrow and Scott Kreamer, consulting producer Zack Stentz, story editor Josie Campbell, and staff writers Sheela Shrinivas, Rick Williams, and Bethany Armstrong Johnson as they take you inside the writers’ room of Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous.

4:05pm ET – Entertainment Weekly Presents The Walking Dead Showrunners Summit

Entertainment Weekly brings together the showrunners from all three TWD series—Angela Kang (The Walking Dead), Andrew Chambliss and Ian Goldberg (Fear the Walking Dead), Matt Negrete (The Walking Dead: World Beyond)—along with Chief Content Officer Scott M. Gimple to discuss the past, present, and future of the franchise, including the recently announced end of the original show as well as the development of multiple future spin-offs.

4:55pm ET – SYFY’s Resident Alien – Sneak Peek & Panel Featuring Executive Producer and Cast

Be among the first to see 10 minutes of SYFY’s new series Resident Alien, followed by a virtual Q&A with star Alan Tudyk, writer/executive producer Chris Sheridan, and cast members Sara Tomko, Corey Reynolds, Alice Wetterlund, and Levi Fiehler moderated by IGN Editorial Manager, Laura Prudom.

The series, based on the Dark Horse comic, follows a stranded alien’s entertaining attempts to fit into small-town American life while keeping his true identity under wraps and pursuing his own mysterious agenda.

5:30pm ET – Cast of Starz’s American Gods Tease Season 3 Details

#GodSquad are you ready for divine intervention? Stream with your favorite gods as they journey to Lakeside and talk all things Season 3 of the hit STARZ Original Series American Gods. Following his discovery last season that Mr. Wednesday is his father, Shadow attempts to break away and assert himself as his own man. As he settles into life in Lakeside, he uncovers a dark secret while exploring questions of his own divinity. Guided on this spiritual journey by the gods of his Black ancestors, the Orishas, Shadow must decide exactly who he is — a god seeking veneration or a man in service of the “we.”

7:15pm ET – Archer Cast Trivia Showdown

Archer, FX Networks’ award-winning animated comedy series about the world’s greatest spy and his cohorts, returns to NYCC for the ultimate trivia battle royale in celebration of the show’s 11th action-packed season, currently airing Wednesdays at 10pm ET/PT on FXX, streaming the next day via FX on Hulu. Play along with series stars H. Jon Benjamin, Aisha Tyler, Chris Parnell, Amber Nash, and Lucky Yates as they mine their memories and test their knowledge for this not-to-be-missed foray into the trivia daaaanger zoooone, hosted by Executive Producer Casey Willis.

7:55pm ET – Conversation & Behind-The-Scenes Look at Hulu’s New Horror Series Monsterland

You can’t escape what lives within! Discover the monsters and unpack the thought-provoking tales brought to life in Hulu’s new series, Monsterland, based on the collection of short stories from Nathan Ballingrud’s North American Lake Monsters. Join cast members Jonathan Tucker, Taylor Schilling, Kelly Marie Tran, and Mike Colter, creator/showrunner Mary Laws as they delve into the nightmares and share a look at what happened behind-the-scenes.

All 8 episodes of Monsterland premiered on Friday, October 2nd on Hulu.

8:30pm ET – Cast of Marvel’s M.O.D.O.K. Reveals First Look At Hulu’s New Animated Series

Everyone’s favorite big-headed, egomaniacal supervillain is coming to Hulu! Get an exclusive first look at the upcoming adult animated series, Marvel’s M.O.D.O.K., hear from creators Patton Oswalt and Jordan Blum and meet our hilarious cast of characters voiced by Aimee Garcia, Ben Schwartz and Melissa Fumero. Marvel’s M.O.D.O.K. is coming soon to Hulu.

9:05pm ET – Get Heated with the Cast & Creator of Hulu’s Helstrom

Get an exclusive sneak-peek at the first 10-minutes of Hulu’s Helstrom, followed by a conversation with showrunner Paul Zbyszewski and cast – Tom Austen, Sydney Lemmon, Elizabeth Marvel, Ariana Guerra, June Carryl and Alain Uy – where they discuss what went into bringing this twisted comic to life and answer fans’ burning questions.

All 10 episodes of Helstrom premiere Friday, October 16th on Hulu.

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 10, 2020

10:55am ET – The Making of Doctor Who – Time Lord Victorious

Hear from producer James Goss on how Time Lord Victorious came together, and join Joe Sugg, Nicholas Briggs, and Ayesha Antoine for a sneak peak of the upcoming animated series Daleks!

11:45am ET – Exclusive Interviews with the Creators of Steven Universe – The End of an Era

Join Steven Universe series creator Rebecca Sugar and author Chris McDonnell as they discuss Steven Universe: End of an Era (Abrams Books), the new art book that features concept art, storyboards, background paintings, and exclusive interviews about one of the most progressive, imaginative, and beloved animated series of our time. Joined by Kat Morris (writer, storyboard supervisor, supervising director) and Alonso Ramirez Ramos (producer, director on Steven Universe Future), the panel will explore the process of creating season four through Steven Universe Future, as well as the show’s incredible legacy.

12:20pm ET – A Discovery of Witches S2 | Behind The Magic

Take a journey to the fascinating and treacherous world of Elizabethan London as Sky original drama A Discovery of Witches returns with Series 2. Enjoy a sneak peek at the new series, adapted by Bad Wolf from Deborah Harkness’s bestselling All Souls trilogy, including an introduction by Deborah herself and Bad Wolf Executive Producer Lachlan MacKinnon, as well as a Q&A with key cast Matthew Goode, Teresa Palmer, Ed Bluemel, Adelle Leonce, and Steven Cree who will gather from the set of the infamous Congregation – in Wolf Studios Wales – where witches, daemons and vampires meet and where they are also filming Series 3.

1:10pm ET – The Cast of Evil Dissects Season One and Teases What’s Ahead for Season Two

Return to the riveting world of Evil, the critically acclaimed psychological mystery that examines the origins of evil along the dividing line between science and religion. Join series stars Katja Herbers, Mike Colter, Aasif Mandvi, Michael Emerson, Christine Lahti, and Kurt Fuller, along with co-creators and executive producers Robert and Michelle King for a conversation around Season 1 and a hint of what’s to come in Season 2, which returns to CBS later this year.

Created by Robert and Michelle King, the series focuses on a skeptical female psychologist who joins a priest-in-training and contractor as they investigate the Church’s backlog of unexplained mysteries, including supposed miracles, demonic possessions and hauntings. Their job is to assess if there’s a logical explanation or if something truly supernatural is at work.

1:45pm ET – Smallville Cast | 20 Years of Fandom, Friendship & Flying

Join Tom Welling, Sam Witwer, Laura Vandervoort, and Michael Rosenbaum on this look back at this groundbreaking show and a look ahead at what’s next for this Super-group.

2:35pm ET – AMC’s Fear The Walking Dead

Fear the Walking Dead will present a panel for the series’ upcoming sixth season, premiering Sunday, October 11 at 9 PM ET/8c.

Season six of Fear the Walking Dead explores what has become of the unlikely family once united by a mission to help those in need. After being torn apart by Virginia (Colby Minifie) and her Pioneers, the group is now dispersed across her far-reaching settlements. Morgan’s (Lennie James) last message at the end of season five implored the group to “Live” and this season we’ll see what that means to each of them.

Some will find the stability and opportunity within Virginia’s communities to be intriguing, some will sink into darkness, while others will fight back against what has been forced upon them. Life behind Virginia’s walls will test each and every one of them in different ways, forcing them to define who they are in this new world.

3:10pm ET – AMC’s The Walking Dead – World Beyond

The Walking Dead: World Beyond returns to NYCC as the third series in wildly successful The Walking Dead Universe. The series premiered on Sunday, October 4 at 10pm ET/PT.

The Walking Dead: World Beyond delves into a new mythology and story that follows the first generation raised in a surviving civilization of the post-apocalyptic world. Two sisters along with two friends leave a place of safety and comfort to brave dangers, known and unknown, living and undead on an important quest.

Pursued by those who wish to protect them and those who wish to harm them, a tale of growing up and transformation unfurls across dangerous terrain, challenging everything they know about the world, themselves and each other. Some will become heroes. Some will become villains. But all of them will find the truths they seek.

3:45pm ET – AMC’s The Walking Dead

The Walking Dead will present a panel at NYCC spotlighting episode 1016, “A Certain Doom,” which aired as a standalone episode Sunday, October 4 at 9pm ET/PT.

In The Walking Dead’s “A Certain Doom,” Beta engages the final battle of the Whisperer War.

7:25pm ET – Metaverse Presents – Lost Anniversary Fan Q&A With Damon Lindelof and Carlton Cuse

Join the showrunners of the hit TV series for this special, one-time event where they’re answering fans’ burning questions, moderated by Josh Horowitz! Be sure to submit your own using the #lostinthemetaverse hashtag.

8:25pm ET – Adult Swim | The Making of Genndy Tartakovsky’s Primal

Join Genndy Tartakovsky and the crew of Adult Swim’s animated show Genndy Tartakovsky’s Primal, as they take you on a journey through the process of creating the show, from the original ideas and drawings to the evolution of the animation, storytelling and music.

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 11, 2020

8:35am ET – Dead Pixels | Game on with Cast and Writer

In a love letter to gaming, join us as we go behind the scenes of hilarious gamer comedy Dead Pixels with Misfits and Succession writer Jon Brown who created the show, and Alexa Davies and Charlotte Ritchie ahead of its S2 release.

12:30pm ET – The Flintstones Take New York!

Celebrate the 60th anniversary of the first animated family of primetime television – The Flintstones – with an entertaining panel at New York Comic Con. Join panelists director/producer Tony Cervone; actors Jeff Bergman, Grey Griffin, and Eric Bauza, the voices of Fred Flintstone, Betty Rubble and Bam-Bam & Dino, respectively; animation historian & author Jerry Beck and moderator Yvette Nicole Brown as they discuss the landmark series, which has been fully-remastered for Blu-ray release by Warner Bros. Home Entertainment.

The collectible box set includes all 166 episodes and two Flintstones feature-length animated films. The complete series will be available to own on digital HD starting October 6, and on Blu-ray on October 13.

1:00pm ET – Cast of The 100

From the Ark to the Metaverse – Meet the cast of The 100. Always wanted to know the best survival tips for post-apocalypse? Well we’ve got you covered with The 100 cast members Bob Morley (Bellamy Blake), Tasya Teles (Echo) and Chelsey Reist (Harper McIntyre). Join us for 1:1 private digital meet and greets, autographs or get a personalized video for yourself or a gift for that special someone who just loves The 100.

1:05pm ET – It’s time for AN-I-MAN-IACS! Voice Cast & Producer Panel

The Warner brothers, Yakko and Wakko, and the Warner sister Dot are heading home to the Warner Bros. Water Tower. But first they’re making a quick stop at NY Comic Con to give the fans an exclusive first look at their brand-new series coming soon to Hulu. Join executive producer Wellesley Wild, co-executive producer Gabe Swarr and voice cast members Rob Paulsen, Tress MacNeille, Jess Harnell and Maurice LaMarche for a lively panel that will most definitely be zany to the max.

Animaniacs is produced by Amblin Television in association with Warner Bros. Animation and premieres on Hulu on Friday, November 20.

1:40pm ET – What We Do In The Shadows – Live Panel Discussion with Cast & Producers

Fresh off its eight (8!) Emmy® nominations, What We Do in the Shadows returns to New York Comic Con for a LIVE discussion with the cast and producers. Come with your burning questions about vampires, slayers, ghosts, necromancers and… Jackie Daytona! Named “TV’s funniest comedy” by Rolling Stone, What We Do in the Shadows is a documentary-style look into the daily (or rather, nightly) lives of four vampires who’ve “lived” together for hundreds of years. Joining the conversation will be series stars Matt Berry, Kayvan Novak, Natasia Demetriou, Harvey Guillén, Mark Proksch and the creative team.

Seasons 1 and 2 are now available on FX on Hulu. BAAAAT!

2:15pm ET – Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts – The Final Season

Take a final journey inside the post-apocalyptic wonderland of Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts before season three hits Netflix October 12. Join executive producers Radford Sechrist and Bill Wolkoff, story editors Joanna Lewis and Kristine Songco, and voice cast members Karen Fukuhara, Sydney Mikayla, and Coy Stewart as they preview the final season.

2:50pm ET – Hilda Cast & Creators Talk Season 2

The creative team behind the Bafta Award-winning series, Hilda, gather to discuss the making of Season 2 and what fans should expect from their favorite blue-haired adventurer. Moderated by producer Emerald Wright-Collie, the panel will explore Season Two from the perspectives of Creator and Co-Executive Producer, Luke Pearson; Voice of Hilda, Bella Ramsey; Director, Andy Coyle; and Head Writer and Co-Executive Producer, Stephanie Simpson.

Tune in for a special sneak peek of Season Two coming to Netflix, Winter 2020!

3:25pm ET – DC’s Stargirl Cast & Producer Panel

DC’s Stargirl creator/executive producer Geoff Johns joins series stars Brec Bassinger, Yvette Monreal, Anjelika Washington, Cameron Gellman, and Meg DeLacy, as they relive the first season’s most epic moments. Join your favorite Blue Valley residents as they share behind-the-scenes tales and scoop on what’s to come for Season 2.

DC’s Stargirl: The Complete First Season is currently available to own on Digital, Blu-ray, DVD, and now streaming on The CW app.

4:00pm ET – Big Hero 6 – The Series

Join Disney XD’s Big Hero 6 The Series stars Ryan Potter, Scott Adsit, Jamie Chung, Brooks Wheelan, Khary Payton and Lucas Neff and executive producers Mark McCorkle, Bob Schooley and Nick Filippi as they discuss the trajectory of the beloved animated superhero comedy series and share sneak peeks of season three.

4:35pm ET – A Discussion with the One Day at a Time Executive Producers and Cast

Join the Cast and Executive Producers to discuss One Day at a Time returning to CBS after forty years, the future of the Sony Pictures Television series, and the importance of Latinx representation on television.

5:45pm ET – Quick Bites of Fright – Sam Raimi & More on Quibi’s Darker Side

Watch a three-part panel on Quibi’s horror and thriller series, including never-before-seen footage: Director Mary Harron, writer/creator Ben Ketai, and actor AnnaSophia Robb talk body horror and The Expecting; Rebecca Thomas, Chosen Jacobs, and Sophie Thatcher discuss mood and murder in When The Streetlights Go On; and Sam Raimi spills behind-the-scenes details on 50 States of Fright.

6:35pm ET – 50 FREAKin Years Later – A Conversation with the Star-Studded Cast and Team Behind The Freak Brothers

Based on Gilbert Shelton’s acclaimed comics “The Fabulous Furry Freak Brothers” that sold 40 million copies worldwide, this new adult animated series is set in modern-day San Francisco and features four cannabis-loving, time-traveling “Freaks” from the late 1960s – Freewheelin’ Franklin Freek (Woody Harrelson), Phineas T. Phreakears (Pete Davidson), Fat Freddy Freekowtski (John Goodman) and Fat Freddy’s Cat aka “Kitty” (Tiffany Haddish).

Join some of the cast, Executive Producers and Showrunners for what is sure to be a hysterical conversation as they discuss bringing this 50-year-old comic book series back to life as an adult animation. This incredible cast (which includes Workaholics alums Adam Devine and Blake Anderson) and veteran Hollywood production team are set to release their 3 Freaks, Cat and bevy of other characters into the wild later this year.

7:10pm ET – At Your Service – EPIX’s Season Two Pennyworth Cast & Producer Panel

Join series stars Jack Bannon (Alfred Pennyworth), Ben Aldridge (Thomas Wayne) and Paloma Faith (Bet Sykes) as well as executive producer Bruno Heller for plenty of behind-the-scenes scoop about Pennyworth’s upcoming second season, in a virtual panel moderated by Damian Holbrook (TV Guide). This one-hour drama series follows Alfred Pennyworth, a former British SAS soldier in his 20s, who forms a security company in 1960s London and goes to work with young billionaire Thomas Wayne, who has not yet become Bruce Wayne’s father.

Season one of Pennyworth is currently available to watch on EPIX and the EPIX NOW app.

7:45pm ET – A Conversation with Executive Producers and Cast Members from ABC’s The Good Doctor

Join the Cast and Executive Producers from the hit ABC & Sony Pictures Television series, The Good Doctor. David Shore, Freddie Highmore, and the cast will break down the season three finale and give fans an exclusive inside peek into what’s to come in the two-part season four premiere “Frontline,” about the Covid-19 pandemic.

8:50pm ET – The CW’s Nancy Drew Panel – Featuring the Cast & Producers

Nancy Drew stars Kennedy McMann (Nancy Drew), Scott Wolf (Carson Drew), Alex Saxon (Ace), Leah Lewis (George Fan), Maddison Jaizani (Bess Marvin), Tunji Kasim (Ned “Nick” Nickerson) and Riley Smith (Ryan Hudson), will be joined by creator/executive producer Noga Landau and showrunner/executive producer Melinda Hsu Taylor to discuss The CW’s hit drama.







