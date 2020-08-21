Netflix’s The Boys in the Band will premiere on September 30, 2020. The premiere date announcement was accompanied by five new photos from the drama based on the play of the same name by Mart Crowley.

The talented ensemble cast includes the stars of the 2018 Broadway 50th anniversary revival. Jim Parsons, Zachary Quinto, Matt Bomer, Andrew Rannells, Charlie Carver, Robin de Jesús, Brian Hutchison, Michael Benjamin Washington, and Tuc Watkins return to star in the feature film adaptation.

Joe Mantello, director of the 2018 Broadway play, directed the film from a screenplay by Mart Crowley and Ned Martel. Mantello, David Stone, Ryan Murphy, and Alexis Martin Woodall served as producers.

The Plot, Courtesy of Netflix:

More than fifty years after Mart Crowley’s play became an unexpected smash hit for putting gay men’s lives center stage with honesty and humor, The Boys in the Band returns to the screen in a new adaptation that reunites acclaimed director Joe Mantello with the all-star cast of the Tony-winning, 2018 Broadway production.

In 1968 New York City – when being gay was still considered to be best kept behind closed doors – a group of friends gather for a raucous birthday party hosted by Michael (Parsons), a screenwriter who spends and drinks too much, in honor of the sharp-dressed and sharp-tongued Harold (Quinto). Other partygoers include Donald (Bomer), Michael’s former flame, now mired in self-analysis; Larry (Rannells), a randy commercial artist living with Hank (Watkins), a school teacher who has just left his wife; Bernard (Washington), a librarian tiptoeing around fraught codes of friendship alongside Emory (de Jesús), a decorator who never holds back; and a guileless hustler (Carver), hired to be Harold’s gift for the night.

What begins as an evening of drinks and laughs gets upended when Alan (Hutchison), Michael’s straight-laced college roommate, shows up unexpectedly and each man is challenged to confront long-buried truths that threaten the foundation of the group’s tight bond.