BTS Shatters Records with “Dynamite” Single and Music Video

Global phenomenon BTS just dropped their new single “Dynamite”’ at midnight on August 21, 2020 and has already shattered records. The single’s release is described by Big Hit Entertainment as BTS looking “to send a message of hope with their new upbeat disco-pop song.”

The new single marks the first time the Korean boyband has taken on a song purely in English. As they stated in their press conference held hours before the single was released, after recording the guide version of the song they decided to keep it in English, loving the vibe and melody.

This new single comes six months after the release of their album Map of the Soul: 7 which went to number one on the Billboard 200, making it their fourth album to do so and becoming the number one selling album worldwide to date. In this new single “BTS sings of joy and confidence, treasuring the little things in life that make life truly valuable and special. The song aims to bring a new surge of much-needed ‘energy’ to reinvigorate the global community in the midst of COVID-19,” according to Big Hit.

Creative contributors to “Dynamite” include David Stewart and Jessica Agombar, known for “What A Man Gotta Do” by the Jonas Brothers and “I Love You’s” by Hailee Steinfeld.

Throughout the “Dynamite” music video, the seven-member boyband is seen having fun with flashy dance moves and letting their personalities shine bright. In one particular scene, member Jungkook is shown in a bedroom decorated in posters seeming to pay homage to music greats such as The Beatles, David Bowie, and Queen. BTS is seen doing dance moves that were the late Michael Jackson’s signature moves. The music video is bright and cheery, most likely to cause fans to smile throughout.

The song and its official music video have already broken records. On iTunes, “Dynamite” is the fastest song by any artist to reach #1 in over 100 countries around the world, with the United States being one of those countries. The music video garnered 10 million views in just 20 minutes making it the fastest music video to do so in YouTube history. The music video is currently at 68 million views in under 24 hours and counting.

Up next for the superstars are the MTV VMAs on August 30, 2020 where they’ll be debuting their first-ever performance of “Dynamite.” BTS is also up for three awards at MTV’s annual awards show: Best Pop, Best Choreography, and Best K-pop. In addition, BTS will also be headlining the iHeart Music Festival that’s going virtual this year due to COVID-19. That event is scheduled to take place September 18th & 19th.









