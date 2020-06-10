‘The Broken Hearts Gallery’ is This Summer’s 1st Major Theatrical Release

The Broken Hearts Gallery from first-time feature film director Natalie Krinsky will open in theaters on July 10, 2020. The romantic comedy marks the first major studio release set to open this summer exclusively in theaters.

Sony Pictures’ Stage 6 Films recently acquired the film and will launch the romcom in theaters that have opened in the U.S. following the Covid-19 shutdown. “Hearing from more female writers and directors is very much needed. Natalie is a wonderful talent and I am happy to be a part of her debut film. I understand people’s concerns regarding returning to activities we all loved prior to COVID-19. I hope everyone will listen to scientists’ recommendations and consider others’ health and safety while enjoying the movie theater experience,” explained executive producer Selena Gomez.

The cast includes Geraldine Viswanathan, Dacre Montgomery, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Molly Gordon, Phillipa Soo, Suki Waterhouse, Arturo Castro, Ego Nwodim, Taylor Hill and Bernadette Peters.

“Now more than ever, The Broken Hearts Gallery will resonate with audiences ready for a feel-good moviegoing experience this summer,” said Josh Greenstein, Motion Picture Group President. “We have faith in a theatrical rebound, and we look forward to being there right out of the gate with our exhibition partners’ anticipated reemergence, as — and when — state-by-state safety guidelines are met.”

No Trace Camping’s David Gross produced the film, with Gomez, Mandy Teefey, Jesse Shapira, Jeff Arkuss, Josh Clay Phillips, Mason Novick and Michelle Knudsen executive producing.

“I am beyond thrilled Sony has defined our relationship by bringing The Broken Hearts Gallery into the world,” said writer/director Natalie Krinsky. “Getting a film made — especially your first — is like finding a soulmate: years of heartbreak and (maybe) ultimate triumph. In this moment of distance it feels good to fall in love. I can’t wait for audiences to (safely) see it in theatres.”

The Broken Hearts Gallery Plot:

What if you saved a souvenir from every relationship you’ve ever been in? The Broken Hearts Gallery follows the always unique Lucy (Viswanathan), a 20-something art gallery assistant living in New York City, who also happens to be an emotional hoarder. After she gets dumped by her latest boyfriend, Lucy is inspired to create The Broken Heart Gallery, a pop-up space for the items love has left behind. Word of the gallery spreads, encouraging a movement and a fresh start for all the romantics out there, including Lucy herself.







