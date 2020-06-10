‘Cleopatra: Sex, Lies and Secrets’ Digs Into the Mysterious Egyptian Queen

Science Channel’s set a June 21, 2020 premiere of their two-hour special, Cleopatra: Sex, Lies and Secrets. The new special will air on Sunday, June 21st at 8pm ET/PT.

Produced by Arrow Media, Handel Productions, and Rezolution Pictures, the Cleopatra special features experts delving into the latest archaeological research available to explore the life of the iconic Eqyptian queen. Lucie Ridout, Alan Handel, Catherine Bainbridge, and Neil Laird served as executive producers.

Cleopatra: Sex, Lies and Secrets Details, Courtesy of Science Channel:

“Once the ruler of one of the greatest empires in the world, Cleopatra is synonymous with seduction, beauty and scandal. But despite being a prolific figure throughout history, details about her life remain largely unknown.

In Egypt, on the edge of the Nile delta, a massive archaeological dig is underway as experts search for the tomb of Egypt’s most famous pharaoh. A new theory about Cleopatra’s burial ground introduced by archaeologist Dr. Kathleen Martinez, suggests her tomb may be found in a place known as Taposiris Magna. Built over 2,000 years ago, the grounds of Taposiris Magna are honeycombed with hidden passages and tombs. When experts astonishingly uncover an undisturbed tomb decorated in gold leaf, it could be the answer to the 2,000-year-old mystery of Cleopatra’s final resting place.

The special will follow experts’ meticulous archaeology and the cutting-edge technology to reveal the secrets of Cleopatra’s life. Their findings revolutionize our understanding of who she was and how she lived.”







