The Call of the Wild Featurette: Behind the Scenes with Harrison Ford

Harrison Ford discusses his starring role in 20th Century Fox’s The Call of the Wild in the just-released one-minute video. The behind the scenes featurette also shows off new clips from the upcoming action adventure film.

In addition to Harrison Ford, the cast includes Omar Sy (Inferno), Dan Stevens (Legion), Karen Gillan (Jumanji: The Next Level), and Bradley Whitford (Perfect Harmony).

The Call of the Wild was directed by Chris Sanders and adapted from Jack London’s classic novel by Michael Green. Sanders’ behind the scenes team includes director of photography Janusz Kaminski, editors David Heinz and William Hoy, and production designer Stefan Dechant.

Erwin Stoff and James Mangold produced, with Diana Pokorny and Ryan Stafford executive produced.

Fox and Disney are launching The Call of the Wild on February 21, 2020. Advance tickets are now on sale.

The Plot, Courtesy of Fox:

“Adapted from the beloved literary classic, 20th Century Studios’ The Call of the Wild vividly brings to the screen the story of Buck, a big-hearted dog whose blissful domestic life is turned upside down when he is suddenly uprooted from his California home and transplanted to the exotic wilds of the Canadian Yukon during the Gold Rush of the 1890s.

As the newest rookie on a mail delivery dog sled team–and later its leader–Buck experiences the adventure of a lifetime, ultimately finding his true place in the world and becoming his own master.

As a live-action/animation hybrid, The Call of the Wild employs cutting edge visual effects and animation technology in order to render the animals in the film as fully photorealistic–and emotionally authentic–characters.”







