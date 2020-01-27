MacGyver Season 4 Episode 1 Photos: Preview of “Fire + Ashes + Legacy = Phoenix”

MacGyver finally returns to CBS’s primetime lineup on February 7, 2020 with season four episode one. The 100‘s Henry Ian Cusick makes his debut as an ex-MI6 agent in “Fire + Ashes + Legacy = Phoenix,” directed by David Straiton from a script by Terry Matalas.

New season four episodes air on Fridays at 8pm ET/PT.

Episode one’s guest stars include Xander Berkeley, Emmanuelle Vaugier, Camille Mana, Leonardo Nam, Fernando Chien, Jeremy Palko, Kathryn Alexander, and Braxton Alexander.

The season four cast is led by Lucas Till as Angus “Mac” MacGyver. Tristin Mays is Riley Davis, Justin Hires is Wilt Bozer, Meredith Eaton is Matty Weber, Levy Tran is Desi Nguyen, and Henry Ian Cusick plays Russ Taylor.

“Fire + Ashes + Legacy = Phoenix” Plot – Ex-MI6 agent Russ Taylor (Cusick) recruits former Phoenix Foundation members Mac, Riley, Bozer, Matty and Desi to hunt down a bioweapon that’s planned to be used by a mysterious organization for a devastating attack on a major U.S. city.







MacGyver Plot, Courtesy of CBS:

MacGyver, a reimagining of the classic series, is an action-adventure drama about 20-something Angus “Mac” MacGyver, who is part of a clandestine organization within the U.S. government, where he uses his extraordinary talent for unconventional problem-solving and vast scientific knowledge to save lives. Joining his team on high-risk missions around the globe are Riley Davis, an unpredictable computer hacker with a chip on her shoulder; Wilt Bozer, Mac’s roommate and an agent on the team; Matty Weber, a legend in Covert Ops and the director of operations at the Phoenix Foundation; Desi Nguyen, whose job is to protect MacGyver and his team on their global missions; and Russ Taylor, the quick-witted, Oxford-educated, ex-military skilled in propaganda and lie detection, who shakes things up by challenging the way MacGyver and the team are used to doing things.

Under the aegis of the Phoenix Foundation, MacGyver takes on the responsibility of saving the world, armed to the teeth with resourcefulness and little more than bubble gum and a paper clip.







