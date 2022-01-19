The Fallout explores the aftermath of a school shooting by focusing on two high school students who were trapped together in a bathroom while bullets shattered young lives. The coming-of-age drama, which marks Megan Park’s feature film directorial debut, just released a compelling new trailer starring Jenna Ortega (Scream, You) and Maddie Ziegler (West Side Story, Dance Moms) as the students whose shared trauma forges a friendship that helps with the healing process.

The Fallout won the Grand Jury Prize and the Audience Award for Narrative Feature at the 2021 SXSW Film Festival. The R-rated drama currently sits at 92% fresh on Rotten Tomatoes.

In addition to Ortega and Ziegler, the cast includes Niles Fitch (This Is Us), Will Ropp (The Way Back), John Ortiz (Promised Land), Julie Bowen (Modern Family), and Shailene Woodley (Big Little Lies).

Megan Park wrote and directed, with Shaun Sanghani, Todd Lundbohm, David Brown, Rebecca Miller, Cara Shine, Joannie Burstein, and Giulia Prenna producing. Christina Lundbohm, Greg Young, Mark Andrews, and Stephanie Denton executive produced.

The Falling will premiere on HBO Max on January 27, 2022.

The Plot:

Bolstered by new friendships forged under sudden and tragic circumstances, high schooler Vada (Ortega) begins to reinvent herself, while re-evaluating her relationships with her family, friends and her view of the world. Moving away from her comfortable family routine, she starts taking chances with a series of quicksilver decisions that test her own boundaries and push her in new directions. As she spends more time with Mia (Ziegler), they grow closer, and Vada slowly redefines herself through their shared experiences, leading her further away from that day and closer to living her life in the now.







