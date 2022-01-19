Meat Loaf Helps Out with a ‘Ghost Hunters’ Tennessee Investigation

Meat Loaf will be a special guest investigator on a February 2022 episode of discovery+’s Ghost Hunters. The February 12th episode’s titled “The Haunted House on the Hill” and finds the TAPS team and Meat Loaf journeying to an old Tennessee farmhouse that has a reputation for paranormal activity.

Per the official synopsis: “Rumors of terrifying activity have plagued the property for decades, but the new owners want to reassure the community that their home doesn’t harbor dangerous entities.”

The reboot of Ghost Hunters stars original TAPS team members Jason Hawes, Steve Gonsalves, and Dave Tango, along with Shari DeBenedetti. The 12 episode season features the team revisiting some of their most frightening cases as well as checking out new potential hauntings.

discovery+ and the Travel Channel also released details on their upcoming slate of programming for February 2022.

VAMPIRES IN AMERICA

TWO-HOUR SPECIAL – Begins Streaming Tuesday, February 1 on discovery+ and Premieres Same Day at 10 p.m. ET/PT on Travel Channel Vampire hunters Eric Streit and Marcel von Tingen have spent their lives investigating vampire activity in some of the darkest corners of the world. An alarming surge in missing person cases sends the team to Arizona to investigate if a pack of bloodsucking fiends have emerged from hibernation. Their high-tech hunt uncovers a far more nefarious plan than either could have imagined.

A HAUNTING

Terrifying true stories of the paranormal are told by the people who experienced them. The mystery and origin of each haunting is unraveled through mesmerizing first-person accounts and dramatic re-enactments, leaving a lingering sense that life and death are far stranger than ever imagined. [Hour-long episodes] “Return to Bergen House” – Begins Streaming Friday, February 4 on discovery+

New Episode Also Premieres Same Day Friday, February 4 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on Travel Channel A woman finds herself in a nightmare when she is forced to return to the home that haunted her childhood. When the spirits get aggressive, paranormal researchers and psychics band together to give her what she’s wanted for decades – answers. “Nevermore” – Begins Streaming Friday, February 11 on discovery+

New Episode Also Premieres Same Day Friday, February 11 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on Travel Channel A couple finds themselves under attack by paranormal forces summoned by a jealous ex. As the dark spirits grow more violent, they turn to multiple paranormal experts in an attempt to break the curse by any means before it breaks them up.

KINDRED SPIRITS

Professional paranormal investigators Amy Bruni, Adam Berry and psychic medium Chip Coffey are facing hauntings unlike anything they’ve seen yet in the new season of KINDRED SPIRITS. Bruni, Berry and Coffey dig deep into the past to identify the restless spirits haunting America’s oldest inns, homes and estates. Utilizing a range of tools and techniques, their multilayered investigations tackle frightening tales of possession, aggressive entities and more. Together, the team elicit shocking evidence and connections with the other side that lead them closer to the truth, as they search for answers behind each haunted tale. [Hour-long episodes] “Disorderly Conduct” – Begins Streaming Saturday, February 5 on discovery+

New Episode Also Premieres Same Day Saturday, February 5 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on Travel Channel Amy Bruni, Adam Berry and psychic medium Chip Coffey investigate escalating paranormal problems at a New York home undergoing renovations. The entities within are fiercely protective of the property and lash out when the team attempts to communicate. “Death Alley” – Begins Streaming Saturday, February 12 on discovery+

New Episode Also Premieres Same Day Saturday, February 12 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on Travel Channel Amy Bruni, Adam Berry and Chip Coffey investigate the century-old Rialto Theater in Morrilton, Arkansas, haunted by a menacing shadow figure. Employees worry the uninvited guest may have come from a nearby alley rumored to be the site of many murders.

MOUNTAIN MONSTERS

It’s Bigfoot or bust for AIMS as the team head back to the Tygart Valley to hunt down a massive Sasquatch that roams those hidden hills. Equipped with an old shoeshine box full of clues, the guys soon learn they’re in a cryptozoic hot spot unlike any other. As they chase the numerous monsters of the Tygart Valley and build breathtaking traps, the team discover that Trapper may have been onto this secret all along, and the key to the entire puzzle may be within their reach. Welcome to the biggest, baddest and craziest season of Mountain Monsters yet! [Hour-long episodes] “World’s Biggest Bigfoot Nest” – Begins Streaming Sunday, February 6 on discovery+

New Episode Also Premieres Same Day Sunday, February 6 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on Travel Channel The AIMS team gets a hot lead on a massive Bigfoot nest hidden in the hills of the Tygart Valley. With some help from tech wizard Cowboy Ken, the boys take to the skies to scout out the exact location and uncover their best Bigfoot evidence to date.







