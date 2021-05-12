‘The Forever Purge’ Trailer: 24 Hours Just Isn’t Enough

Ready for a good chuckle? Check out the new trailer for Universal’s new chapter in The Purge saga, The Forever Purge. The latest Purge film finds one day of killing at will is just not enough, with a group opting to not obey the rules and continue wreaking havoc.

Ana de la Reguera, Tenoch Huerta, Josh Lucas, Cassidy Freeman, Leven Rambin, Alejandro Edda, and Will Patton star in the July 2, 2021 theatrical release.

The Purge creator James DeMonaco wrote the screenplay and Everardo Gout (Days of Grace) directs. Producers include Jason Blum for his Blumhouse Productions and Platinum Dunes’ Michael Bay, Andrew Form, and Brad Fuller. Man in a Tree’s DeMonaco and Sébastien K. Lemercier also produce. Gout, Marcei A. Brown, and Jeanette Volturno executive produce.

The Plot, Courtesy of Universal Pictures:

This summer, all the rules are broken as a sect of lawless marauders decides that the annual Purge does not stop at daybreak and instead should never end in The Forever Purge.

Vaulting from the record-shattering success of 2018’s The First Purge, Blumhouse’s infamous terror franchise hurtles into innovative new territory as members of an underground movement, no longer satisfied with one annual night of anarchy and murder, decide to overtake America through an unending campaign of mayhem and massacre. No one is safe.

Adela (de la Reguera) and her husband Juan (Huerta) live in Texas, where Juan is working as a ranch hand for the wealthy Tucker family. Juan impresses the Tucker patriarch, Caleb (Patton), but that fuels the jealous anger of Caleb’s son, Dylan (Lucas).

On the morning after The Purge, a masked gang of killers attacks the Tucker family—including Dylan’s wife (Freeman), and his sister (Rambin), forcing both families to band together and fight back as the country spirals into chaos and the United States begins to disintegrate around them.









