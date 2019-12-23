The Gentlemen New Trailer: Matthew McConaughey Plays a Weed Kingpin

STXfilms just released a new trailer for The Gentlemen, Guy Ritchie’s latest action comedy. The 2020 film reunites Ritchie with his King Arthur: Legend of the Sword star Charlie Hunnam, best known for playing Jax Teller on Sons of Anarchy.

In addition to Charlie Hunnam, the cast includes Oscar winner Matthew McConaughey (Dallas Buyers Club), Henry Golding (Crazy Rich Asians), Michelle Dockery (Downton Abbey), Jeremy Strong (Succession), Eddie Marsan (Ray Donovan), Golden Globe winner Colin Farrell (In Bruges), and Emmy nominee Hugh Grant (A Very English Scandal).

Guy Ritchie wrote, directed, and produced The Gentlemen (story by Ritchie, Ivan Atkinson and Marn Davies). Atkinson and Bill Block also served as producers.

STXfilms is set to release The Gentlemen in theaters on January 24, 2020.

The Plot:

“From writer/director Guy Ritchie comes The Gentlemen, a star-studded sophisticated action-comedy. The Gentlemen follows American expat Mickey Pearson (McConaughey) who built a highly profitable marijuana empire in London. When word gets out that he’s looking to cash out of the business forever it triggers plots, schemes, bribery and blackmail in an attempt to steal his domain out from under him.”