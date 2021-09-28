‘The Harder They Fall’ New Trailer: More Stars, More Gunfights

Netflix’s official trailer for The Harder They Fall is jampacked with big-name actors and shoot-outs. Writer/director Jeymes Samuel’s Western is set to rollout in select theaters on October 22, 2021 followed by a release on Netflix on November 3rd.

The cast includes Idris Elba, Regina King, Jonathan Majors, Zazie Beetz, Delroy Lindo, and LaKeith Stanfield. Danielle Deadwyler, Edi Gathegi, R.J. Cyler, Damon Wayans Jr., and Deon Cole also star in the action drama.

Boaz Yakin co-wrote the screenplay and Samuel, James Lassiter, Lawrence Bender, Shawn ‘Jay Z’ Carter serve as producers.

The Plot, Courtesy of Netflix:

When outlaw Nat Love (Majors) discovers that his enemy Rufus Buck (Elba) is being released from prison he rounds up his gang to track Rufus down and seek revenge. Those riding with him in this assured, righteously new school Western include his former love Stagecoach Mary (Beetz), his right and left hand men — hot-tempered Bill Pickett (Gathegi) and fast drawing Jim Beckwourth (Cyler)—and a surprising adversary-turned-ally.

Rufus Buck has his own fearsome crew, including “Treacherous” Trudy Smith (King) and Cherokee Bill (Stanfield), and they are not a group that knows how to lose.