After going totally virtual for the 2020 New York Comic Con, the 2021 event is back to in-person panels. However, Peacock’s lineup features virtual panels that will take the place of in-person Q&A’s during the pop culture convention.

Peacock’s 2021 NYCC lineup includes Psych 3: This is Gus, One of Us is Lying, and The Girl in the Woods. Each of the panels will be presented via livestream at www.findthemetaverse.com and www.newyorkcomiccon.com, along with screening at Javits Center during NYCC. Per Peacock: “After their premiere, panels will be available on VOD for NYCC digital ticket holders.”

This year’s NYCC takes place Thursday, October 7th through Sunday, October 10th.

Peacock’s 2021 New York Comic Con Panels:

PSYCH 3: THIS IS GUS – Saturday, 10/9 at 2pm | Room 405 (800 seats)

• Psych fans will be thrilled to see the legendary cast back together at NYCC! The virtual panel includes James Roday Rodriguez, Dulé Hill, Timothy Omundson, Maggie Lawson, Kirsten Nelson, Jazmyn Simon, and Corbin Bernsen alongside executive producers Steve Franks and Chris Henze.

ABOUT PSYCH 3: THIS IS GUS PANEL: Calling all Psych-Os! Wait for iiiiiiiiiit.……the Psych cast is back with an all-new movie! In preparation for a shotgun wedding before the birth of Baby Guster, Shawn and Groomzilla Gus go rogue in an attempt to track down Selene’s estranged husband, as Lassiter grapples with the future of his career. The cast and creators of the Peacock Original, PSYCH 3: THIS IS GUS, reunite to discuss the upcoming film and reveal some exciting news! Moderated by Chancellor Agard.

ONE OF US IS LYING – Saturday, 10/9 at 5pm | Room 405 (800 seats)

• NYCC fans will become quickly obsessed with Peacock’s upcoming drama series, ONE OF US IS LYING based on the New York Times best-selling novel by the same name. The virtual panel features series stars Annalisa Cochrane (Addy), Chibuikem Uche (Cooper), Marianly Tejada (Bronwyn), Cooper van Grootel (Nate), and Mark McKenna (Simon), as well as executive producer Erica Saleh and showrunner/executive producer Darío Madrona. ONE OF US IS LYING begins

streaming October 7, on Peacock.

• ABOUT ONE OF US IS LYING PANEL: Based on Karen M. McManus’s New York Times best-selling novel, ONE OF US IS LYING is the story of what happens when five high schoolers walk into detention and only four make it out alive. Everyone is a suspect, and everyone has something to hide. Join the cast and EPs of the Peacock Original series to discuss how they brought this fan-favorite book to life. Moderated by Ashley Bellman.

THE GIRL IN THE WOODS – Saturday, 10/9 at 6:45pm | Room 411| (500 seats)

• This one’s for the supernatural fans! Peacock is set to present an exclusive first look at THE GIRL IN THE WOODS from Crypt TV’s monster universe with additional commentary from the executive producers and director. The series is set to stream on Thursday, October 21, on Peacock.

• ABOUT THE GIRL IN THE WOODS PANEL: Peacock brings NYCC an exclusive first look at THE GIRL IN THE WOODS, a much-anticipated series adaptation of one of the biggest IPs in Crypt TV’s monster universe. Set in the Pacific Northwest, THE GIRL IN THE WOODS follows Carrie’s escape from her mysterious, cult-like colony that guards the world from monsters hidden behind a secret door within the woods.

Join executive producers Jack Davis and Darren Brandl (Crypt TV), co-executive producer Jasmine Johnson and director and co-executive producer Krysten Ritter as they discuss bringing this supernatural story to life and what fans can expect from the Peacock Original YA drama THE GIRL IN THE WOODS.







