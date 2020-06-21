‘The King’s Man’ Shows Off a New Trailer and Poster

20th Century just released the new full trailer for the third film in the Kingsman franchise, The King’s Man. The studio also unveiled a new poster for the upcoming September theatrical release that finds Harris Dickinson (Trust) and two-time Oscar nominee Ralph Fiennes (The English Patient, Schindler’s List) taking over lead roles.

The cast also includes Gemma Arterton (Murder Mystery), Rhys Ifans (Berlin Station), Matthew Goode (A Discovery of Witches), Tom Hollander (Bohemian Rhapsody), Daniel Brühl (The Alienist), Djimon Hounsou (Wayward Pines), and Charles Dance (Game of Thrones). Matthew Vaughn, director of 2014’s Kingsman: The Secret Service and 2017’s Kingsman: The Golden Circle, is back at the helm of the third film of the action series.

The films are based on the comic book The Secret Service by Mark Millar and Dave Gibbons. Vaughn, David Reid, and Adam Bohling produced, with Mark Millar, Dave Gibbons, Stephen Marks, Claudia Vaughn, and Ralph Fiennes executive producing. Vaughn and Karl Gajdusek wrote the screenplay.

Vaughn’s behind the scenes team includes director of photography Ben Davis, editors Jason Ballantine and Robert Hall, production designer Darren Gilford, and costume designer Michele Clapton.

The King’s Man was originally scheduled for a February 2020 theatrical release. As a result of the theater shutdown due to the Covid-19 pandemic, 20th Century and Disney are now targeting a September 18th release in theaters.

The Plot:

In 2020, they will become kings.

As a collection of history’s worst tyrants and criminal masterminds gather to plot a war to wipe out millions, one man must race against time to stop them. Discover the origins of the very first independent intelligence agency in The King’s Man.







