‘Blindspot’ Season 5 Episode 7: Photos, Trailer and Plot Details

The trailer for NBC’s Blindspot season five episode seven teases that Kurt’s past could spell doom for the team. Episode seven, “Awl In,” is set to air on June 25, 2020 at 9pm ET/PT.

The cast is led by Jaimie Alexander as Jane Doe. Sullivan Stapleton is Kurt Weller, Rob Brown is Edgar Reade, Audrey Esparza is Tasha Zapata, Ashley Johnson is Patterson, Ennis Esmer is Rich Dotcom, and Mary Elizabeth Mastrantonio plays Madeline Burke.

“Awl In” Plot: In an effort to stop Madeline from shipping two planes full of ZIP to the US, the team splits up into a high-stakes undercover mission where they intercept Madeline’s son. Meanwhile, Madeline interrogates an old ally to get information on Kurt and the team.







The Blindspot Plot:

A beautiful woman is found naked in Times Square, her memory erased, her body covered in a series of coded tattoos. But as “Jane Doe” and the FBI team who discovered her work to decipher, investigate and solve the complex treasure map of her body, an ever-widening web of conspiracy and corruption is revealed, as is the truth behind Jane Doe’s real identity and the identity of the people who sent her to the FBI in the first place. But what does this nefarious group really want? And can Jane and her teammates stop them in time?