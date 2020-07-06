‘The Kissing Booth 2’ Trailer: Rules Were Made to Be Broken

Netflix’s popular teen coming of age comedy The Kissing Booth returns with a sequel, The Kissing Booth 2. The streaming service has just launched a new trailer for the romcom starring Joey King and Jacob Elordi.

The sequel’s cast also includes Joel Courtney, Taylor Zakhar Perez, Maisie Richardson-Sellers, and Molly Ringwald. Vince Marcello returns as writer/director.

Netflix has set a July 24, 2020 premiere date.

The Killing Booth 2 Plot:

Elle Evans (King) just had the most romantic summer of her life with her reformed bad-boy boyfriend Noah Flynn (Elordi). But now Noah is off to Harvard, and Elle heads back to high school for her senior year. She’ll have to juggle a long-distance relationship, getting into her dream college with her best friend Lee (Courtney), and the complications brought on by a close friendship with a handsome, charismatic new classmate named Marco (Zakhar Perez).

When Noah grows close to a seemingly-perfect college girl (Richardson-Sellers), Elle will have to decide how much she trusts him and to whom her heart truly belongs.