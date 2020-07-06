‘Blindspot’ Season 5 Episode 10 Photos: Preview of “Love You to Bits and Bytes”

Part two of back-to-back Blindspot season five episodes arrives with episode 10, “Love You to Bits and Bytes.” Season five episode 10 will air on July 9, 2020 at 9pm ET/PT.

The cast is led by Jaimie Alexander as Jane Doe. Sullivan Stapleton is Kurt Weller, Rob Brown is Edgar Reade, Audrey Esparza is Tasha Zapata, Ashley Johnson is Patterson, Ennis Esmer is Rich Dotcom, and Mary Elizabeth Mastrantonio plays Madeline Burke.

“LOVE YOU TO BITS AND BYTES” Plot: As Ivy races to retrieve the devastating stash of ZIP bombs, but the remaining members of the team must rely on the help of a longtime thorn in their side, the very unstable genius Kathy Gustofson.







The Blindspot Plot:

A beautiful woman is found naked in Times Square, her memory erased, her body covered in a series of coded tattoos. But as “Jane Doe” and the FBI team who discovered her work to decipher, investigate and solve the complex treasure map of her body, an ever-widening web of conspiracy and corruption is revealed, as is the truth behind Jane Doe’s real identity and the identity of the people who sent her to the FBI in the first place. But what does this nefarious group really want? And can Jane and her teammates stop them in time?