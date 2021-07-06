Elle’s forced to choose between spending her college days with her boyfriend or her best friend in the final chapter of The Kissing Booth trilogy. The just-released trailer for The Kissing Booth 3 also finds Elle teaming up with Lee to cross items off their bucket list.

Joey King returns as Elle, Joel Courtney’s back as Lee, and Jacob Elordi reprises his role as Noah. The cast also includes Taylor Zakhar Perez as Marco Peña, Maisie Richardson-Sellers as Chloe, Meganne Young as Rachel, and Molly Ringwald as Mrs. Flynn.

Vince Marcello is back at the helm for the third The Kissing Booth film. Marcello also adapted Beth Reekles’ book for the screen along with co-writer Adam Friedlander. Michele Weisler, Ed Glauser, Andrew Cole-Bulgin, and Vince Marcello produced with Joey King and Adam Friedlander executive producing.

Netflix has set an August 11, 2021 premiere date.

The Plot:

It’s the summer before Elle heads to college, and she’s facing the hardest decision of her life: whether to move across the country with her dreamy boyfriend Noah or fulfill her lifelong promise to go to college with her BFF Lee. Whose heart will Elle break?







