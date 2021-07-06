Josh Gates returns as the host of Expedition Unknown for season nine premiering on Wednesday, July 21, 2021 on Discovery. The new season will feature Gates exploring the origin of the legend of El Dorado and the lost City of Gold. Gates and his Expedition Unknown team also delve into the story of skyjacker DB Cooper as well as the truth surrounding the disappearance of a World War II bomber.

New season nine episodes will air on Discovery and be available to stream on discovery+. Ping Pong Productions’ Gates, Brad Kuhlman, and Casey Brumels executive produce along with Discovery’s Michael Gara. David Story and Matthew Meltzer are co-executive producers and Olivia Ghersen serves as an associate producer.

Details on Expedition Unknown Season 9, Courtesy of Discovery:

How does a plane carrying three Navy airmen crash into the Pacific without a trace? Why has the stolen loot of America’s most notorious bank robber never been recovered? Where did the legend of El Dorado come from and could the City of Gold be hidden in the Colombian jungle? Uncovering some the world’s greatest mysteries involving history’s most iconic legends, Josh Gates is back and ready to explore the unknown.

In the fascinating season premiere, Gates will bring the Dillinger legend out of the past and into the present, adding a gripping new chapter to the story of America’s greatest bank robber. Dillinger became a legend after a string of bold bank robberies and daring prison escapes. Josh travels to Dillinger’s family farm to investigate new leads that millions in stolen loot may soon be found. Using a newfound map that may have belonged to Dillinger himself as well as cutting-edge technology, Josh’s in-depth investigation may rewrite the story of “Public Enemy Number One.”

Throughout the season, Gates takes viewers along for the ride as he tackles enduring mysteries including an historic search for a WW2 torpedo bomber off the coast of Southern California, investigating the only unsolved skyjacking in American history, and bushwhacking through the dangerous Colombian jungle in search of both truth and treasure surrounding the legend of El Dorado.







