‘The Lost Daughter’ Debuts a Riveting Official Trailer

The official trailer for Netflix’s The Lost Daughter does a terrific job of pulling viewers into the film based on Elena Ferrante’s novel. Maggie Gyllenhaal made her feature directorial debut with the drama and earned the Best Screenplay award at the Venice Film Festival for her adaptation of Ferrante’s novel.

The stellar cast includes Oscar winner Olivia Colman (The Favourite), Jessie Buckley (Fargo), Dakota Johnson (Bad Times at the El Royale), four-time Oscar nominee Ed Harris, Peter Sarsgaard (Dopesick), and Dagmara Dominczyk (Succession). Paul Mescal, Jack Farthing, Robyn Elwell, Ellie Blake, Oliver Jackson-Cohen, Panos Koronis, Alexandros Mylonas, Alba Rohrwacher, Nikos Poursanidis, and Athena Martin also star.

The film currently sits at 94% fresh on Rotten Tomatoes, with critics describing The Lost Daughter as powerful and impressive. Audiences will get to judge The Lost Daughter for themselves when it opens in select theaters on December 17, 2021 followed by a streaming debut on December 31st.

The Plot, Courtesy of Netflix:

Alone on a seaside vacation, Leda (Colman) becomes consumed with a young mother and daughter as she watches them on the beach. Unnerved by their compelling relationship, (and their raucous and menacing extended family), Leda is overwhelmed by her own memories of the terror, confusion and intensity of early motherhood. An impulsive act shocks Leda into the strange and ominous world of her own mind, where she is forced to face the unconventional choices she made as a young mother and their consequences.









