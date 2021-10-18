First Look: Gillian Anderson in ‘The Great’ Season 2

Hulu’s just released the first photos of Gillian Anderson as Joanna, Catherine’s mother, in the much-anticipated second season of the critically acclaimed series, The Great. In one photo, Gillian Anderson’s pictured with her onscreen daughter, Elle Fanning. The other is a solo shot of Anderson as Joanna.

In addition to Anderson and Fanning, the cast of season two includes Nicholas Hoult as Peter, Phoebe Fox as Marial, Adam Godley as Archbishop, and Gwilym Lee as Grigor Dymov. Charity Wakefield is Georgina, Douglas Hodge is Velementov, Sacha Dhawan plays Orlo, Bayo Gbadamosi is Arkady, and Belinda Bromilow stars as Aunt Elizabeth.

The second season will premiere on Friday, November 19, 2021 with the release of all 10 episodes.

Oscar nominee Tony McNamara (The Favourite) created the series and serves as writer and executive producer. Fanning, Hoult, Marian Macgowan, Mark Winemaker, Matt Shakman, and Echo Lake’s Brittany Kahan Ward, Doug Mankoff and Andrew Spaulding executive produce. Thruline’s Josh Kesselman and Ron West also serve as executive producers.

The Great is a Civic Center Media production in association with MRC Television.

The Season 2 Plot, Courtesy of Hulu:

In season two of The Great, Catherine finally takes the Russian throne for her own — but if she thought coup-ing her husband was difficult, it’s nothing compared to the realities of ‘liberating’ a country that doesn’t want to be. She’ll battle her court, her team, even her own mother in a bid to bring the enlightenment to Russia.

Meanwhile she’ll also battle her heart as Peter slowly transitions from much-hated husband, to prisoner? Ally? Lover? Ultimately Catherine will learn that to change a country, you must let it change you, that there is a fine line between idealism and delusion, and that becoming ‘Great’, will ask more of her than she could have imagined.







