The Lovebirds Trailer Starring Issa Rae and Kumail Nanjiani

Issa Rae and Kumail Nanjiani star as a couple whose date turns into an outing from Hell in The Lovebirds. Paramount Pictures just unveiled the full trailer for the comedy crime thriller heading to theaters on April 3, 2020.

In addition to Issa Rae (Insecure) and Kumail Nanjiani (Silicon Valley), the cast includes Paul Sparks (Castle Rock), Anna Camp (Perfect Harmony), and Kyle Bornheimer (Brooklyn Nine-Nine).

Michael Showalter (The Big Sick) directed from a screenplay by Aaron Abrams and Brendan Gall, story by Abrams, Gall, and Martin Gero. Tom Lassally, Oly Obst, Todd Schulman, Jordana Mollick, and Martin Gero produced, with Issa Rae, Kumail Nanjiani, Aaron Abrams, Brendan Gall, Michael Showalter, and Ben Ormand executive producing.

Showalter’s behind the scenes team includes director of photography Brian Burgoyne, production designer Clayton Hartley, costume designers Megan Coates, and editors Vince Filippone and Robert Nassau.

The Plot:

“A couple (Issa Rae & Kumail Nanjiani) experiences a defining moment in their relationship when they are unintentionally embroiled in a murder mystery. As their journey to clear their names takes them from one extreme – and hilarious – circumstance to the next, they must figure out how they, and their relationship, can survive the night.”







