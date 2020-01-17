All Rise Season 1 Episode 13: Photos and Preview of “What the Bailiff Saw”

Season one of CBS’s legal drama All Rise continues with episode 13, “What the Bailiff Saw.” Episode 13 was directed by Scott Ellis from a script by Gregory Nelson and will air on Monday, January 20, 2020 at 9pm ET/PT.

Episode 13 guest stars include Reggie Lee, Lindsey Gort, Tony Denison, Patricia Rae, Todd Williams, Peter Macnicol, JJ Soria, Joe Williamson, David Desantos, and Luca Oriel. Presciliana Esparolini, Kira Sternbach, Rebecca Metz, Craig Welzbacher, Christian Belnavis, and Akilah Hotep also guest star in “What the Bailiff Saw.”

Season one of the drama stars Simone Missick as Lola Carmichael, Wilson Bethel as Mark Callan, Marg Helgenberger as Lisa Benner, Jessica Camacho as Emily Lopez, J. Alex Brinson as Luke Watkins, Lindsay Mendez as Sara Castillo, and Ruthie Ann Miles as Sherri Kansky.

“What the Bailiff Saw” Plot – Lola travels to Washington, D.C., to help her husband, Robin (Todd Williams), land an important job at the FBI. Also, Mark and Amy Quinn’s (Lindsey Gort) relationship heats up as Amy tries to put together a winning defense for Vic Callan’s (Tony Denison) murder case







Details on All Rise, Courtesy of CBS:

“All Rise is a courthouse drama that follows the chaotic, hopeful and sometimes absurd lives of its judges, prosecutors and public defenders, as they work with bailiffs, clerks and cops to get justice for the people of Los Angeles amidst a flawed legal process. Among them is newly appointed Judge Lola Carmichael (Missick), a highly regarded and impressive deputy district attorney who doesn’t intend to sit back on the bench in her new role, but instead leans in, immediately pushing the boundaries and challenging the expectations of what a judge can be.”