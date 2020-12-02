First Look: ‘The Mauritanian’ Trailer, Poster, and Photos

STXfilms just released the official trailer for the dramatic film The Mauritanian inspired by true events. In addition, the studio unveiled a new poster and four photos.

The film’s based on Mohamedou Ould Slahi’s bestselling memoir, Guantanamo Diary, which was adapted for the screen by M.B. Traven, Rory Haines, and Sohrab Noshirvani. Academy Award winner Kevin Macdonald (One Day in September) directs and Adam Ackland, Leah Clarke, Benedict Cumberbatch, Lloyd Levin, Beatriz Levin, Mark Holder, Christine Holder, Branwen Prestwood Smith, and Michael Bronner produced.

The big name cast includes two-time Oscar winner Jodie Foster (Silence of the Lambs, The Accused), Oscar nominee Benedict Cumberbatch (The Imitation Game), Emmy nominee Shailene Woodley (Big Little Lies), Tahar Rahim (The Serpent), Zachary Levi (Shazam!), and Saamer Usmani (Katy Keene).

The Mauritanian is a 30West and Topic Studios in partnership with BBC Film production.

STXfilms is targeting a February 19, 2021 release.

The Plot:

Captured by the U.S. Government, Mohamedou Ould Slahi (Rahim) languishes in prison for years without charge or trial. Losing all hope, Slahi finds allies in defense attorney Nancy Hollander (Foster) and her associate Teri Duncan (Woodley). Together they face countless obstacles in a desperate pursuit for justice. Their controversial advocacy, along with evidence uncovered by formidable military prosecutor, Lt. Colonel Stuart Couch (Cumberbatch), eventually reveals a shocking and far-reaching conspiracy.

