Armie Hammer to Star in ‘The Offer’ Limited Series

Armie Hammer’s landed the lead role in Paramount+’s The Offer. The limited series focuses on the making of The Godfather starring Marlon Brando as recalled for the first time by Oscar-winning producer Al Ruddy. Ruddy’s going to be involved with the production as an executive producer.

Golden Globe and Critics Choice Awards nominee Hammer (Call Me by Your Name) will play producer Ruddy in the limited event series. According to the official announcement, The Offer will consist of 10 episodes and will be written and executive produced by Oscar nominee Michael Tolkin (The Player). Nikki Toscano (Hunters) and Emmy Award winner Leslie Greif (Hatfields & McCoys) also executive produce.

Armie Hammer was recently seen in Rebecca co-starring Lily James and based on the classic novel by Daphne Du Maurier. He recently wrapped up work on Death on the Nile directed by Kenneth Branagh; Dreamland for writer/director Nicholas Jarecki; and writer/director Taika Waititi’s Next Goal Wins with Michael Fassbender and Elisabeth Moss.

Hammer’s credits also include On the Basis of Sex, Hotel Mumbai, Sorry to Bother You, Nocturnal Animals, and Birth of a Nation. Hammer’s breakthrough role playing the Winklevoss twins Cameron and Tyler in The Social Network earned him a Screen Actors Guild nomination as did his supporting performance as Clyde Tolson in 2011’s J.Edgar directed by Clint Eastwood and starring Leonardo DiCaprio in the title role.

Armie Hammer’s expected to return to the stage in 2022 for Tracy Letts’ The Minutes directed by Anna D. Shapiro.