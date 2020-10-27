George Clooney’s ‘The Midnight Sky’ Shows Off a Trailer and Poster

Netflix just released the two-minute action-packed trailer for The Midnight Sky directed by and starring two-time Oscar winner George Clooney (Argo, Syriana). The film’s based on Good Morning, Midnight by Lily Brooks-Dalton and was adapted for the screen by Mark L. Smith.

In addition to George Clooney, the cast includes Felicity Jones (On the Basis of Sex), David Oyelowo (Don’t Let Go), Tiffany Boone (Hunters), Demián Bichir (The Bridge), Kyle Chandler (Catch-22), and newcomer Caoilinn Springall. Clooney, Grant Heslov, Keith Redmon, Bard Dorros, and Cliff Roberts produced, with Barbara A. Hall, Todd Shuster, Jennifer Gates, and Greg Baxter executive producing.

Clooney’s behind the scenes team includes director of photography Martin Ruhe, production designer Jim Bissell, editor Stephen Mirrione, and costume designer Jenny Eagan. Two-time Oscar winner Alexandre Desplat (The Shape of Water, The Grand Budapest Hotel) composed the score.

Netflix has planned a limited theatrical release in December followed by a release on the streaming service on December 23, 2020.

The Midnight Sky Plot:

This post-apocalyptic tale follows Augustine (Clooney), a lonely scientist in the Arctic, as he races to stop Sully (Jones) and her fellow astronauts from returning home to a mysterious global catastrophe.