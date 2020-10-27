‘Assassin’s Creed’ Live-Action Series in the Works at Netflix

Ubisoft’s popular video game franchise, Assassin’s Creed, will be adapted into a live-action series. Netflix has made a deal with Ubisoft to develop Assassin’s Creed content, with the just-announced live-action series the first project in development. Netflix’s agreement also indicates animated and anime series could be developed based on the best-selling video game franchise.

Assassin’s Creed was adapted into a feature film starring Michael Fassbender and released in 2016. That film failed to impress audiences and critics while still managing to take in $240 million during its theatrical run.

Ubisoft Film & Television’s Jason Altman and Danielle Kreinik are attached as executive producers.

“For more than 10 years, millions of fans around the world have helped shape the Assassin’s Creed brand into an iconic franchise,” stated Altman, Head of Ubisoft Film & Television – Los Angeles. “We’re thrilled to create an Assassin’s Creed series with Netflix and we look forward to developing the next saga in the Assassin’s Creed universe.”

“We’re excited to partner with Ubisoft and bring to life the rich, multilayered storytelling that Assassin’s Creed is beloved for,” said Peter Friedlander, Vice President, Original Series, Netflix. “From its breathtaking historical worlds and massive global appeal as one of the best selling video game franchises of all time, we are committed to carefully crafting epic and thrilling entertainment based on this distinct IP and provide a deeper dive for fans and our members around the world to enjoy.”

A search is currently on for a showrunner.

More on Assassin’s Creed, Courtesy of Netflix and Ubisoft:

Since it first launched in 2007, the Assassin’s Creed series has sold more than 155 million games worldwide. The franchise is now established as one of the best-selling series in video game history. Recognized for having some of the richest, most engrossing storytelling in the industry, Assassin’s Creed transcends video games, branching out into numerous other entertainment media.







