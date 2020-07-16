The long-delayed comic book-inspired The New Mutants is hosting a panel at the 2020 [email protected] The virtual version of the San Diego Comic-Con, canceled due to the Covid-19 pandemic, runs July 23rd through July 26th. Twentieth Century Studios and Marvel Entertainment’s The New Mutants panel will debut on July 23rd at 2pm PT.

In support of the upcoming panel, Marvel’s released a new film clip along with two new photos.

Writer/director Josh Boone (The Fault in Our Stars) will be joined on the panel by The New Mutants stars Maisie Williams (Game of Thrones) Anya Taylor-Joy (Glass), Charlie Heaton (Stranger Things), Alice Braga (Predators), Blu Hunt (The Originals), and Henry Zaga (13 Reasons Why).

Simon Kinberg, Karen Rosenfelt, and Lauren Shuler Donner produced, and Stan Lee and Michele Imperato Stabile executive produced.

The X-Men film was shot back in 2017 and originally set for release in April 2018. After reshoots, the film landed on a February 2019 date but that didn’t happen (obviously) as it earned a new August 2019 date due to the purchase of Fox by Disney. It was yet again delayed and was targeting an April 2020 premiere date but then Covid-19 threw a monkey wrench in those plans. It’s currently set for an August 28, 2020 release.

The Plot:

Twentieth Century Studios in association with Marvel Entertainment presents The New Mutants, an original horror thriller set in an isolated hospital where a group of young mutants is being held for psychiatric monitoring. When strange occurrences begin to take place, both their new mutant abilities and their friendships will be tested as they battle to try and make it out alive.