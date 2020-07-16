‘Work It’ Dance Comedy Shows Off an Official Trailer and Poster

Sabrina Carpenter leads the cast of Netflix’s upcoming dance comedy, Work It. A new trailer’s just arrived for the college comedy coming to Netflix on August 7, 2020.

In addition to Sabrina Carpenter, the cast includes Liza Koshy, Jordan Fisher, Keiynan Lonsdale, and Michelle Buteau.

Laura Terruso directed from a screenplay by Alison Peck. Aakomon Jones handled the choreography and Alloy Entertainment’s Leslie Morgenstein and Elysa Koplovitz Duttont produced along with Alicia Keys’ A.K. Worldwide Productions, Inc. Sabrina Carpenter and Jeremiah Samuels served as executive producers.

The Plot, Courtesy of Netflix:

When Quinn Ackerman’s (Carpenter) admission to the college of her dreams depends on her performance at a dance competition, she forms a ragtag group of dancers to take on the best squad in school…now she just needs to learn how to dance.