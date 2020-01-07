The long-awaited theatrical release of The New Mutants is expected to happen this year. April 3rd, to be exact. With the launch still a few months out, Twentieth Century Fox and Marvel Entertainment have released a brand spanking new trailer, featuring a young batch of mutants, along with two new photos.

The cast of The New Mutants includes Alice Braga (Queen of the South), Maisie Williams (Game of Thrones), Anya Taylor-Joy (The Witch), Charlie Heaton (Stranger Things), Henry Zaga (13 Reasons Why), and Blu Hunt (The Originals).

Josh Boone and Knate Lee wrote the screenplay, with Boone (The Fault in Our Stars) directing. Simon Kinberg, Karen Rosenfelt, and Lauren Shuler Donner produced, and Stan Lee and Michele Imperato Stabile executive produced.

The Plot:

Twentieth Century Fox in association with Marvel Entertainment presents The New Mutants, an original horror thriller set in an isolated hospital where a group of young mutants is being held for psychiatric monitoring. When strange occurrences begin to take place, both their new mutant abilities and their friendships will be tested as they battle to try and make it out alive.