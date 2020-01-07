Lady Antebellum Announces “Ocean 2020” Tour Dates

Lady Antebellum will be on the road with their “Ocean 2020” tour beginning on May 21st in Albuquerque, New Mexico. The new tour is in support of the Grammy-winning trio’s bestselling album, with stops planned in cities including Cleveland, Pittsburgh, Tampa, Chicago, Dallas, and Philadelphia. The North American tour will finish up on September 12th at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, TN.

Jake Owen and Maddie & Tae will be joining Lady Antebellum for the “Ocean 2020” tour.

Tickets for select cities are set to go on sale on January 24th via www.Megaticket.com. In addition, Citi is hosting a special presale for their credit card members. For more details, visit www.citientertainment.com.

“After our Vegas residency and working on this record for the past year we are itching to get back out on the road and see how the fans gravitate to some of the deeper cuts off of Ocean,” stated Charles Kelley. “We’ve missed those huge crowd sing-alongs and we are looking forward to having Jake Owen and Maddie & Tae light up the stage every night. May can’t come fast enough.”

OCEAN 2020 TOUR DATES:

5/21/2020 Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheater

5/22/2020 Phoenix, AZ – Ak- Chin Pavilion

5/23/2020 San Diego, CA – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

5/28/2020 Sacramento, CA – Toyota Amphitheatre

5/29/2020 Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre

5/30/2020 Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl

6/13/2020 Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center

6/14/2020 Hartford, CT – Xfinity Theatre

6/18/2020 Gilford, NH – Bank of NH Pavilion

6/19/2020 Bangor, ME – Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion

6/20/2020 Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center

6/25/2020 Cleveland, OH – Blossom Music Center

6/26/2020 Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center

6/27/2020 Atlanta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

7/10/2020 Omaha, NE – CHI Health Center Omaha

7/16/2020 Bethel, NY – Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

7/17/2020 Pittsburgh, PA

7/18/2020 Indianapolis, IN – Ruoff Music Center

7/23/2020 Birmingham, AL – Oak Mountain Amphitheatre

7/24/2020 Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion

7/25/2020 Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park @ Walnut Creek

7/31/2020 Jacksonville, FL – Daily’s Place

8/01/2020 Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amp

8/02/2020 West Palm Beach, FL – Coral Sky Amphitheater

8/06/2020 Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

8/07/2020 Wantagh, NY – Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

8/08/2020 Washington, DC – Jiffy Lube Live

8/15/2020 St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

8/16/2020 Chicago, IL – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

8/21/2020 Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage

8/22/2020 Detroit, MI – DTE Energy Music Theatre

8/27/2020 Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP

8/28/2020 Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion

8/29/2020 Houston, TX – Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman

9/04/2020 Philadelphia, PA – BB&T Pavilion

9/05/2020 Saratoga Springs, NY – Saratoga Springs Performing Arts Center

9/06/2020 Syracuse,NY – St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview

9/10/2020 Knoxville, TN – Thompson-Bowling Arena

9/11/2020 Southaven, MS – Landers Center

9/12/2020 Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena







