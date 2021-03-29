‘The Night House’ Trailer: Rebecca Hall Creeps Herself Out

At the first sign of bloody footprints suddenly appearing out of nowhere, you should flee your house. Grab your kids, your pets, and run. Don’t investigate, don’t dither, just run. Of course, logic does not apply to those who inhabit haunted homes in horror films. And as we discover in the new trailer for Fox Searchlight’s The Night House, there’s definitely something wrong with the house a young widow calls home.

Rebecca Hall (The Gift, A Rainy Day in New York) leads the cast of the 2021 horror film. Sarah Goldberg, Evan Jonigkeit, Vondie Curtis-Hall, Stacy Martin, and Samantha Buck are also featured in director David Bruckner’s R-rated thriller.

Fox Searchlight has set a July 16, 2021 theatrical release date.

The Plot, Courtesy of Fox Searchlight:

The Night House follows a widow (Hall) who begins to uncover her recently deceased husband’s disturbing secrets.