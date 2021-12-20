‘The Northman’ Trailer Finds Alexander Skarsgard Out for Revenge

Alexander Skarsgard’s breakthrough role came playing a sexy Viking vampire named Eric Northman in HBO’s True Blood. Focus Features’ The Northman finds the Swedish actor channeling a Viking character once again.

The studio just released the official trailer for the action epic which focuses on Skarsgard as a Viking prince out for revenge. As a child, Amleth witnessed his uncle murdering his father. As an adult, Amleth swears he’ll make his uncle pay for his treachery. The trailer reveals Amleth has committed his life to avenging his father’s death, saving his mother, and killing his Uncle Fjölnir.

Nicole Kidman stars as Amleth’s mother, Queen Gudrún. Ethan Hawke plays King Aurvandil and Anya Taylor-Joy stars as Olga. The cast also includes Claes Bang, Björk, and Willem Dafoe.

Robert Eggers (The Lighthouse, The Witch) directed and co-wrote the screenplay with Sjón. Lars Knudsen, Mark Huffman, and New Regency produced.

Focus Features has set an April 22, 2022 theatrical release.








