‘Better Things’ Final Season Debuts in February 2022

FX’s critically acclaimed comedy Better Things will kick off its fifth and final season on February 28, 2022. The new season will begin with the release of the final season’s first two episodes on FX and Hulu, followed by new episodes on subsequent Mondays.

Better Things season five is written, executive produced, and directed by series co-creator Pamela Adlon. Adlon also stars in the adult comedy alongside Mikey Madison, Hannah Riley, Olivia Edward and Celia Imrie. Season five guest stars include Lena Waithe, Ron Cephas Jones, Danny Trejo, Marty Krofft, Clive Russell, Casey Wilson, Rainbow Sun Francks, Angela Kinsey, Kevin Michael Richardson, Nelson Lee, Lennon Parham, and Usman Ally.

Diedrich Bader, Kevin Pollak, Rosalind Chao, Judy Gold, Cree Summer, Alysia Reiner, Greg Cromer, Dominic Burgess, Matthew Glave and Mario Cantone will return in guest-starring roles for the final season.

“While it’s bittersweet to present the finale of Pamela’s masterpiece, we adore the upcoming season and think fans will love the episodes as much as we do,” stated John Landgraf, Chairman, FX. “Our thanks to Pamela, the extraordinary cast, the crew and everyone who worked on Better Things for putting an exclamation point on this brilliant, original, radically humanistic series.”

The series is produced by FX Productions.

FX released the following description of the show’s final season:

In its fifth and final chapter, Better Things focuses on ‘the road ahead’ for its unconventional, unfiltered heroine, Sam Fox (Adlon), so devoted to her life as a working actor and single mother of three that she’s left little time for that one elusive thing: herself. As she navigates three daughters, each coming of age; the challenges of her chosen career; and her mother’s increasing signs of aging (as well as her own) — Sam embraces each moment, and each member of her family, with a fierce love, raw honesty and biting humor.

