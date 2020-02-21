The Postcard Killings Trailer: Jeffrey Dean Morgan Stars as a NY Detective

RLJE Films just released a full trailer and new poster for The Postcard Killings starring Jeffrey Dean Morgan (The Walking Dead). The action drama’s based on James Patterson and Liza Marklund’s bestselling novel and was directed by Danis Tanovic (No Man’s Land).

Marklund co-wrote the screenplay with Andrew Stern, Ellen Furman, and Tove Alsterdal.

In addition to Jeffrey Dean Morgan, the thriller’s cast includes Famke Janssen (How to Get Away with Murder), Cush Jumbo (The Good Fight), Joachim Król (The Wall), Steven Mackintosh (Wanderlust), and Denis O’Hare (American Horror Story).

RLJE Films is set to release The Postcard Killings in theaters, On Demand and on digital on March 13, 2020.

The Plot:

In The Postcard Killings, based on the James Patterson and Liza Marklund #1 New York Times bestselling novel, NY Detective Jacob Kanon’s (Morgan) world is destroyed when his daughter and son-in-law are brutally murdered in London. Unable to sit idly by and do nothing, Jacob travels to London get the answers he needs. As he learns of similar heinous murders happening across Europe – each preceded by a postcard sent to a local journalist – Jacob is in a race against time to stop the killings and find justice for his little girl.









