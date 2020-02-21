The Witcher Announces New Season 2 Cast and Characters

Filming on season two of Netflix’s The Witcher is currently underway in the UK. Netflix announced the start of production and confirmed the addition of seven new regulars to the ensemble.

New to season two are Yasen Atour (Young Wallender) as Coen, Agnes Bjorn as Vereena, Paul Bullion (Peaky Blinders) as Lambert, and Thue Ersted Rasmussen (Fast and Furious 9) as Eskel. Aisha Fabienne Ross (The Danish Girl) will play Lydia, Kristofer Hivju (Game of Thrones) is Nivellen, and Mecia Simson is Francesca.

“The reaction to season one of The Witcher set a high bar for adding new talent for the second season. Sophie Holland and her casting team have once again found the very best people to embody these characters, and in the hands of these accomplished directors, we’re excited to see these new stories come to life,” stated showrunner and executive producer Lauren Schmidt Hissrich (Marvel’s Daredevil, Marvel’s The Defenders, Umbrella Academy).

Henry Cavill (Mission Impossible – Fallout, Man of Steel) returns to lead the cast as Geralt of Rivia. Additional returning cast members include Anya Chalotra (The ABC Murders, Wanderlust) as sorceress Yennefer, Freya Allan (Third Day, Gunpowder Milkshake) as Ciri, and Joey Batey (Knightfall, Strike) as Jaskier.

MyAnna Buring (Kill List) returns as Tissaia, Tom Canton (Good Karma Hospital) is Filavandrel, Lilly Cooper (Peterloo) is Murta, Jeremy Crawford (Titans) is Yarpin Zigrin, and Eamon Farren (Twin Peaks) plays Cahir. Mahesh Jadu (Marco Polo) is back as Vilgefortz, Terence Maynard (Cursed) reprises his role as Artorius, Lars Mikkelson (House of Cards) is Stregobor, Mimi Ndiweni (Black Earth Rising) is Fringilla Vigo, Royce Pierreson (Judy) is Istredd, Wilson Radjou-Pujalte (Hunter Street) is Dara, Anna Shaffer (Harry Potter) is Triss Merigold, and Therica Wilson Read (Young Wallender) returns as Sabrina.

Stephen Surjik directs episodes one and two and Sarah O’Gorman helms episodes three and four. Ed Bazalgette helms five and eight, with Geeta Patel confirmed for episodes six and seven.

Netflix is targeting a 2021 premiere date for the second season of the critically acclaimed series.

The Witcher Plot, Courtesy of Netflix:

“Based on the best-selling fantasy series, The Witcher is an epic tale of fate and family. Geralt of Rivia, a solitary monster hunter, struggles to find his place in a world where people often prove more wicked than beasts. But when destiny hurtles him toward a powerful sorceress, and a young princess with a dangerous secret, the three must learn to navigate the increasingly volatile Continent together.”







