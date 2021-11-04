The Oscar buzz is bound to increase following the release of a new official trailer for Netflix’s The Power of the Dog. The gritty Western is currently sitting at 92% fresh on Rotten Tomatoes, with critics ready to hand Benedict Cumberbatch his first Best Actor Oscar for his performance in Academy Award winner Jane Campion’s latest drama.

In addition to Cumberbatch, the film stars Kirsten Dunst, Jesse Plemons, Kodi Smit-McPhee, Thomasin McKenzie, Frances Conroy, Keith Carradine, Peter Carroll, and Adam Beach. Dunst and Plemons play a married couple in the film and off-screen the duo – who met while working on FX’s Fargo – have two children together.

Writer/director Campion produces along with Emile Sherman, Iain Canning, Roger Frappier, and Tanya Seghatchian. Campion’s behind the scenes team includes Director of Photography Ari Wegner, Production Designer Grant Major, Costume Designer Kirsty Cameron, Composer Jonny Greenwood, and Editor Peter Scibberas. The Power of the Dog is a See-Saw Films, Bad Girl Creek and Max Films production in association with Brightstar, The New Zealand Film Commission, Cross City Films and BBC Film.

Netflix has set a November 17, 2021 release in select theaters followed by a December 1st release on the streaming service.

The Plot:

“Severe, pale-eyed, handsome, Phil Burbank is brutally beguiling. All of Phil’s romance, power and fragility is trapped in the past and in the land: He can castrate a bull calf with two swift slashes of his knife; he swims naked in the river, smearing his body with mud. He is a cowboy as raw as his hides.

The year is 1925. The Burbank brothers are wealthy ranchers in Montana. At the Red Mill restaurant on their way to market, the brothers meet Rose, the widowed proprietress, and her impressionable son Peter. Phil behaves so cruelly he drives them both to tears, reveling in their hurt and rousing his fellow cowhands to laughter – all except his brother George, who comforts Rose then returns to marry her.

As Phil swings between fury and cunning, his taunting of Rose takes an eerie form – he hovers at the edges of her vision, whistling a tune she can no longer play. His mockery of her son is more overt, amplified by the cheering of Phil’s cowhand disciples. Then Phil appears to take the boy under his wing. Is this latest gesture a softening that leaves Phil exposed, or a plot twisting further into menace?”