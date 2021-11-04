First Photos: ‘Firebite’ Vampire Series Starring Yael Stone

The first batch of photos have arrived from AMC+’s upcoming original series, Firebite, created by Warwick Thornton (Samson and Delilah, Sweet Country) and Brendan Fletcher (Mad Bastards). Firebite‘s set in Australia and is described as a vampire fantasy series that follows two Indigenous Australian vampire hunters.

The eight episode season stars Yael Stone (Orange is the New Black), Rob Collins (Cleverman, Extraction), Callan Mulvey (Avengers: End Game) and Indigenous Australian star Shantae Barnes-Cowan.

AMC+ has set a December 16, 2021 premiere date, with new episodes dropping on subsequent Thursdays.

Series creators Thornton and Fletcher serve as writers, directors, and executive producers, with Tony Krawitz (The Tall Man) also directing. Firebite‘s an AMC Studios production with See-Saw Films. Rachel Gardner and See-Saw Films’ Emile Sherman and Iain Canning executive produce.

AMC+ released the following synopsis of the new vampire series:

“Firebite takes a new spin on the vampire genre, following two Indigenous Australian hunters, Tyson (Collins) and Shanika (Barnes-Cowan), on their quest to battle the last colony of vampires in the middle of the South Australian desert.

Firebite is set in a remote desert mining town, a hive for the last vampire stronghold shipped from Britain to Australia in 1788 by the colonial superpower to eradicate the Indigenous populations. Sheltering from the sun in the underground mines and tunnels that surround the town until the present day, the colony’s numbers and hunger is growing. War is coming. Tyson and Shanika stand vanguard to the war. But what hope does an expertly reckless man full of bravado and a 17-year-old orphan possibly have to defeat these vicious blood-thirsty parasites, when legions of warriors before them have failed?”