‘The Rental’ New Poster and Video Starring Alison Brie and Dan Stevens

Actor Dave Franco makes his feature film directorial debut with the horror film, The Rental, which just debuted a video clip and new poster. Franco also co-wrote the thriller with Joe Swanberg (Drinking Buddies, Digging for Fire).

Director Franco says The Rental was inspired by his own fear of home-sharing. “I think the best way to contextualize the film is with a quote from the founder of AirBNB: ‘We want to build a website where people publicly post pictures of their most intimate spaces: their bedrooms, the bathrooms— the kinds of rooms you usually keep closed when people come over. And then, over the internet, they’re going to invite complete strangers to come sleep in their homes. It’s going to be huge!'” explained Franco. “The country is as divided as it’s ever been and no one trusts each other, yet we trust staying in the home of a stranger simply because of a few positive reviews online. This felt like a good jumping-off point for a grounded thriller, which could tap into real-world fears. Nothing is scarier than something that feels like it could actually happen.”

The cast of The Rental includes Alison Brie (GLOW), Dan Stevens (Legion) Sheila Vand (A Girl Walks Home Alone at Night), and Jeremy Allen White (Shameless).

IFC Films has set a July 24, 2020 release in theaters and on demand.

The Plot, Courtesy of IFC Films:

“Two couples looking to celebrate their seed money from a new business venture, embark on a weekend getaway to a seemingly perfect house they’ve booked online. But what begins as a festive weekend for the four close friends turns into something far more sinister as secrets they’ve kept from each other are exposed and paranoia grows that they may not be alone.”