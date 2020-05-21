ABC Renews 19 Series, Cancels ‘Emergence,’ and 3 Others

ABC’s 2020-2021 primetime schedule will not include new seasons of Emergence, Bless This Mess, Schooled, or Single Parents. Although ABC is not moving forward with those shows, they did confirm renewals of 19 of their current series.

In addition to announcing the renewals, the network revealed they’ve ordered the drama Big Sky and the comedy Call Your Mother to series. Big Sky comes from David E. Kelley and will star Katheryn Winnick, Kylie Bunbury, and Brian Geraghty. Call Your Mother is a multi-camera comedy from Kari Lizer (The New Adventures of Old Christine) starring Kyra Sedgwick.

Among the series earning new seasons are American Housewife, black-ish, The Conners, The Goldbergs, A Million Little Things, The Rookie, and Stumptown. The Bachelor, Dancing with the Stars, mixed-ish, Shark Tank, 20/20, and Who Wants To Be A Millionaire will also return with new seasons.

ABC previously announced renewal orders for America’s Funniest Home Videos, American Idol, The Bachelorette, The Good Doctor, Grey’s Anatomy, and Station 19.

“At a time when we are physically apart and shared experiences matter more than ever, these shows will build on the strategy that has made us No. 1 this season – bringing people together, creating cultural moments, and making content that entertains and inspires across generations and demographics,” said Karey Burke, president, ABC Entertainment. “Our top priority now is to work with our studio partners to ensure a safe return to production so that we can build on the strong momentum of a winning lineup with measured bets on new series that will invigorate our air and continue to deliver the quality programming that our viewers have come to expect and love.”

Descriptions of New/Returning Series’ 2020-2021 Seasons:

BIG SKY

From visionary storyteller David E. Kelley (Big Little Lies) comes Big Sky, a thriller created by Kelley, who will write multiple episodes and serve as showrunner in its premiere season. Private detectives Cassie Dewell KKylie Bunbury) and Cody Hoyt (Ryan Phillippe) join forces with his estranged wife and ex-cop, Jenny Hoyt (Katheryn Winnick), to search for two sisters who have been kidnapped by a truck driver on a remote highway in Montana. But when they discover that these are not the only girls who have disappeared in the area, they must race against the clock to stop the killer before another woman is taken.

Brian Geraghty is Ronald Pergman, Dedee Pfeiffer is Denise Brisbane, Natalie Alyn Lind is Danielle Sullivan, Jesse James Keitel is Jerrie, and John Carroll Lynch plays Rick Legarski.

CALL YOUR MOTHER

From Kari Lizer (The New Adventures of Old Christine), this multicamera comedy follows an empty-nester mom who wonders how she ended up alone while her children live their best lives thousands of miles away. She decides her place is with her family and as she reinserts herself into their lives, her kids realize they might actually need her more than they thought.

Kyra Sedgwick is Jean Raines, Rachel Sennott is Jackie Raines, Joey Bragg is Freddie Raines, Patrick Brammall is Danny, Emma Caymares is Celia, and Austin Crute plays Lane.

AMERICAN HOUSEWIFE (SEASON 5)

American Housewife follows Katie Otto (Katy Mixon), a confident, unapologetic wife and mother of three, who is raising her flawed family in the wealthy town of Westport, Connecticut, filled with “perfect” mommies and their “perfect” offspring. Joining Katie in her perfectly imperfect world is her husband, Greg Otto (Diedrich Bader), who supports her in every way possible but with a dash of reality thrown in as they work to raise their three children. Despite her flaws and unconventional ways, Katie ultimately only wants the best for her kids and will fight tooth and nail to instill some good old-fashioned values in them.

BLACK-ISH (SEASON 7)

ABC’s Emmy Award and Golden Globe-nominated comedy series black-ish takes a fun yet bold look at one man’s determination to establish a sense of cultural identity for his family. The series stars Anthony Anderson as Andre “Dre” Johnson, Tracee Ellis Ross as Rainbow Johnson, Yara Shahidi as Zoey Johnson, Marcus Scribner as Andre Johnson Jr., Miles Brown as Jack Johnson, Marsai Martin as Diane Johnson, Laurence Fishburne as Pops, Jenifer Lewis as Ruby, Peter Mackenzie as Mr. Stevens, Deon Cole as Charlie Telphy and Jeff Meacham as Josh.

THE CONNERS (SEASON 3)

TV’s No. 1 program in the Tuesday 8:00 p.m. half-hour this season in Adults 18-49, The Conners follows America’s favorite family as they continue to face the daily struggles of life in Lanford. Dan (John Goodman), Jackie (Laurie Metcalf), Darlene (Sara Gilbert), Becky (Lecy Goranson) and D.J. (Michael Fishman) will continue to grapple with parenthood, dating, financial pressures and aging in working-class America. Through it all – the fights, the coupon cutting, the hand-me-downs, the breakdowns – with love, humor and perseverance, the family prevails.

THE GOLDBERGS (SEASON 8)

Despite the challenges, ups, downs, twists and turns of life together, everyone’s favorite ’80s family The Goldbergs proves that life will be sweet. The Goldbergs stars Wendi McLendon-Covey as Beverly Goldberg, Sean Giambrone as Adam Goldberg, Troy Gentile as Barry Goldberg, Hayley Orrantia as Erica Goldberg, Sam Lerner as Geoff Schwartz, with George Segal as Al “Pops” Solomon and Jeff Garlin as Murray Goldberg.

A MILLION LITTLE THINGS (SEASON 3)

Friendship isn’t a big thing. It’s a million little things. When our gang’s dear friend Jon – a man perfect on paper – took his own life, his family and friends were left to pick up the pieces. Each of these friends is not living the version of life they thought they’d be living. And their friend’s death forces them to take a look at the choices they’ve made and to solve the unanswerable mystery of a man they thought they knew.

A Million Little Things stars David Giuntoli as Eddie Saville, Romany Malco as Rome Howard, Allison Miller as Maggie Bloom, Christina Moses as Regina Howard, Grace Park as Katherine Saville, James Roday as Gary Mendez, Stephanie Szostak as Delilah Dixon, Tristan Byon as Theo Saville, Lizzy Greene as Sophie Dixon and Chance Hurstfield as Danny Dixon.

MIXED-ISH (SEASON 2)

From the creators of black-ish, mixed-ish follows the beloved Rainbow Johnson as she recounts her experience growing up in a mixed-race family in the ’80s and the dilemmas they face to acclimate in the suburbs while staying true to themselves. As her parents struggle with the challenges of their new life outside of the hippie commune, Bow and her siblings navigate a world where they are perceived as neither black nor white. This family’s experiences illuminate the challenges of finding one’s own identity when the rest of the world can’t decide where you belong.

mixed-ish stars Mark-Paul Gosselaar as Paul Johnson, Tika Sumpter as Alicia Johnson, Christina Anthony as Denise, Arica Himmel as Bow Johnson, Ethan William Childress as Johan Johnson, Mykal-Michelle Harris as Santamonica Johnson and Gary Cole as Harrison Jackson.

THE ROOKIE (SEASON 3)

John Nolan (Nathan Fillion), the oldest rookie in the LAPD, has used his life experience, determination and sense of humor to keep up with rookies 20 years his junior. Nolan is continually put to the test by a host of new challenges, romantic relationships and deadly criminals, as he looks to figure out what kind of cop he ultimately wants to be.

Mekia Cox is Nyla Harper, Alyssa Diaz is Angela Lopez, Richard T. Jones is Sergeant Wade Grey, Titus Makin is Jackson West, Melissa O’Neil is Lucy Chen, and Eric Winter plays Tim Bradford.

STUMPTOWN (SEASON 2)

Based on the graphic novel series, Stumptown follows Dex Parios (Cobie Smulders)– a strong, assertive and sharp-witted veteran with a complicated love life, gambling debt and a brother to take care of in Portland, Oregon. Her military intelligence skills make her a great PI, but her unapologetic style puts her in the firing line of hardcore criminals and not quite in alliance with the police.

Jake Johnson plays Grey McConnell, Tantoo Cardinal is Sue Lynn Blackbird, Cole Sibus is Ansel Parios, Adrian Martinez is Tookie, Camryn Manheim is Lieutenant Cosgrove and Michael Ealy plays Detective Miles Hoffman.







