IFC Films just released the full official trailer for the thriller, The Rental. The 2020 release marks the directorial debut of actor Dave Franco, and Franco offered this explanation as to the film’s inspiration.

“I was inspired by films like The Shining, Martha Marcy May Marlene, Blue Ruin, and Hereditary, all of which elevate the thriller/horror genre beyond cheap jump scares. I wanted to imbue a sense of dread starting from the opening frame, that slowly builds and creates tension, even in moments when nothing overtly scary is happening on screen. It’s a fear that creeps up on you and lingers long after the film is over, as you start to look back on every rental home you’ve ever stayed in,” stated writer/director Franco.

Alison Brie (GLOW), Dan Stevens (Downton Abbey), Sheila Vand (A Girl Walks Home Alone at Night), and Jeremy Allen White (Shameless) star in The Rental. Franco’s behind the scenes team includes director of photography Christian Sprenger, production designer Meredith Lippincott, and costume designer Kami Lennox, with music by Danny Bensi and Saunder Jurriaans.

Dave Franco, Elizabeth Haggard, Teddy Schwarzman, Ben Stillman, Christopher Storer, and Joe Swanberg produced the film, and Michael Heimler and Sean Durkin served as executive producers. Swanberg also co-wrote the screenplay.

IFC Films has set a July 24, 2020 release date in select drive-ins, theaters, and On Demand. Prior to its official opening, a special ArcLight Cinemas at Vineland Drive-In (443 Vineland Ave., City of Industry, CA 91746) one-night-only pop-up event will be held on June 18th. The special advance screening will be followed by a Q&A with Dave Franco, Alison Brie, Dan Stevens, Sheila Vand, and Jeremy Allen White. For more info, visit https://www.eventbrite.com.



The Plot:

Two couples looking to celebrate their seed money from a new business venture, embark on a weekend getaway to a seemingly perfect house they’ve booked online. But what begins as a festive weekend for the four close friends turns into something far more sinister as secrets they’ve kept from each other are exposed and paranoia grows that they may not be alone.







